Container Gardening 101: Grow Fresh Herbs Virtually Anywhere March 16, 2023 | 1:30 PM EDT Learn more about Container Gardening 101: Grow Fresh Herbs Virtually Anywhere

By Lisbeth Irish, RDN, CDN, CDCE
Have you ever snapped off a piece of fresh basil, cilantro, or rosemary? Immediately the herb’s fragrance fills the air. Instant aroma therapy!
Adding fresh herbs can make an average-tasting dish turn into something special.
Growing them in a container can be especially rewarding, whether you start with seeds or seedlings. Some people enjoy seeing the tiny shoots emerge, shed their seed shells, and burst into seedlings. Other people like to purchase seedlings, as they often require less care in those early days, and they are ready to harvest sooner.
Growing your own herbs and food-producing plants can be budget-friendly too. For a small investment, you can perk up your meals and do something creative at the same time. Container gardening makes all of these benefits available to just about anyone, no matter how small your home.
How to get started:
Here are a pair of videos about planting seedlings. You’ll find them helpful as you start your plants:
Now what? Sit back and enjoy the results!
Check back next month for ideas on how to use what you’ve grown.
Lisbeth Irish RDN, CDN, CDCES is a Registered Dietitian/Nutritionist with the New York State Office for the Aging (NYSOFA). She has over 25 years of experience working as a Registered Dietitian in a variety of settings and currently oversees the NYSOFA SNAP-Ed Nutrition Education program for older adults in New York State. Lisbeth is also a Certified Diabetes Care and Education Specialist. She attended NY Medical College and has a degree in Nutrition from SUNY Oneonta. Lisbeth enjoys reading, nature, and traveling. Lisbeth says she feels very fortunate to be working with such a dedicated group of professionals at NYSOFA.
For more great tips, watch Lisbeth’s monthly Facebook livestream “Ask The Experts: Nutrition Edition” at 1 p.m. on the second Friday of every month. You can tune in to the program on NYSOFA’s Facebook page.