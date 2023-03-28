New Philips Monitor Releases SuperWide Monitor with Dock and Noise-Canceling 5MP Webcam

MILPITAS, Calif. (PRWEB) March 28, 2023

EPI, the leading display specialist and North America brand license partner for Philips monitors, introduces the new Philips 45B1U6900CH. It will be available to the public with an aim to facilitate workflow. The Philips 45B1U6900CH is equipped with a large, 44.5-inch (113 cm diagonal) screen with 5120 x 1440 resolution and several other features that are designed to aid professionals' multitasking, such as: a 5MP webcam, USB-C docking with RJ45, a 32:9 SuperWide screen, and a curved display with viewing angles of 178/178 degrees.

Increasing Workflow Productivity

Instead of needing two separate monitors, the Philips 45B1U6900CH's 44.5-inch screen and 32:9 SuperWide ratio allows professionals to easily open multiple windows and have an extra-wide perspective for viewing video content. In addition, the monitor's curved VA display produces wide, 178/178-degree viewing angles and 1500R curvature for crisp, high-contrast imagery and an overall more immersive experience.

"We are very happy to announce the release of the Philips 45B1U6900CH," Xeni Bariaktari, Global Marketing Lead of Philips Monitors and IT Accessories, said. "The screen's size and ratio together with the additional features, like docking and the noise-canceling webcam, make it an ideal choice for those that have very high expectations of their monitor."

A 5MP Webcam for a Better Video Conferencing Experience

On top of its large screen, another key asset for optimal productivity is the Philips 45B1U6900CH's pop-up 5MP webcam. Optimized for a better video experience, the monitor is equipped with a noise-canceling microphone and a built-in 5MP webcam for high-quality meeting calls.

In addition to a better experience, the pop-up 5MP webcam also aids individual productivity with Windows Hello™; the advanced sensors for facial recognition log each user into all of their Windows accounts within seconds.

Additional Features for Philips 45B1U6900CH

Another important feature to note for making your workspace better is the USB-C docking with RJ45. With this docking system, professionals can connect to the network with RJ45, set up power delivery to their connected device, experience high-resolution video output, and connect an external device for high-speed data transfer.

The Philips 45B1U6900CH has many other features that can help professionals complete their daily tasks. These include but are not limited to: Display HDR 400 for VESA certified, high-quality coloring on screen, a headphone hook for easy storage, and MultiClient Integrated KVM for controlling two PC setups to input from two sources simultaneously. Not to mention, the monitor's TUV Rheinland Eyesafe RPF 50 certification ensures protection against blue light which all monitors emit.

Philips 45B1U6900CH Availability

For professionals aiming to boost workflow productivity, the Philips 45B1U6900CH monitor is ideal for meeting those needs.

The monitor will be available for purchase on Amazon this summer and at a price of $1,099.99 USD.

For additional information visit https://www.usa.philips.com/c-m-so/monitors or contact Jamy Reyes at jamy.reyes@epius.com.

About EPI

Envision Peripherals, Inc. ("EPI") is a California corporation, headquartered in Milpitas, California. It is an affiliate of TPV Technology Limited ("TPV"), which is one of the world's leading monitor and LCD TV manufacturers. EPI exclusively markets and sells Philips-branded monitors, computer peripherals, and digital signage in North America under trademark license by Koninklijke Philips N.V. By combining the Philips brand promise with TPV's manufacturing expertise in displays, EPI uses a fast and focused approach to bringing innovative products to market.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/new_philips_monitor_releases_superwide_monitor_with_dock_and_noise_canceling_5mp_webcam/prweb19251711.htm