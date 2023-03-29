Sky Drifters Hot Air Ballooning Launching Green Screen Balloon

Sky Drifter's new green screen balloon is ready for your TV or Film production.
Companies can rent the green screen balloon for their TV or film needs and turn it into anything their branding demands.
Simply film with the green screen hot air balloon, and then add your own branding in the editing room.”
— Tim Nelson
RANCHO MURIETA, CA, USA, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Sky Drifters Hot Air Ballooning, a hot air balloon charter company from California, announces the launch of their brand-new green screen hot air balloon. As one of only two such balloons in existence, this unique balloon will function as a complete green screen in the air, which means companies can film a commercial, show or movie and add the exact pattern or print they want on the balloon to fit their branding goals.
“At Sky Drifters, we are committed to providing excellent hot air balloon services to our customers,” said Tim Nelson, owner of Sky Drifters. “We already partner with many brands to assist with flying hot air balloons to film their commercials and videos, and now we can add even more brands without the cost of making a custom balloon. Simply film with the green screen hot air balloon, and then add your own branding in the editing room.”
Using hot air balloons in advertising is not a new phenomenon. A video of a hot air balloon holding a company logo flying over the beautiful landscape of California’s wine country can be an impactful statement. Yet for many companies, the cost of buying their own, branded hot air balloon is prohibitive. The green screen hot air balloon allows companies to have this same branding image and experience with much less overhead.
The green screen balloon is scheduled to arrive in early spring. Companies and individuals interested in booking the green screen hot air balloon can contact Sky Drifters now to learn more about this service and to get on the list for bookings.
Sky Drifters Hot Air Ballooning is a hot air balloon charter company located in Northern California. Tim Nelson, the owner of Sky Drifters, is an award-winning balloon pilot with a solid safety record. In addition to offering outdoor adventures to individuals and groups, Sky Drifters partners with companies and television production studios to provide hot air balloons for film projects, including one of only two green screen balloons in the market.
Contact
Tim Nelson
Sky Drifters Hot Air Ballooning
+1 916-244-4808
email us here