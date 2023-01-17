Sky Drifters Hot Air Ballooning Announces Rare Valentine’s Day Offering
Couples can give the gift of flight this Valentine's Day with a hot air balloon ride gift card.
Anyone can give chocolates or roses for Valentine’s Day. The gift of a hot air balloon ride is one they are sure to remember for years to come.”RANCHO MURIETA, CA, USA, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sky Drifters Hot Air Ballooning, a hot air balloon company located near Sacramento, California, announces Valentine's Day gift card options and specials. Couples looking for a romantic gift experience can book a hot air balloon ride, private charter, or aerial proposal experience, taking their love over the Sierra Nevada foothills in a colorful balloon. For Valentine’s Day, the company, which historically never gives discounts, is selling gift cards and offering two specials. Group balloon rides with up to six people have a 10% discount, while private charters are $100 off.
— Tim Nelson, Owner - Sky Drifters Hot Air Ballooning
Tim Nelson, the owner of Sky Drifters, puts his experience as a balloon pilot and paraglider to work every day for his clients. He indicates how special this gift is for the coming holiday. “A hot air balloon ride is a unique and romantic gift,” he says. “Flying in the spring over the Sierra Nevada foothills allows you to see things from the sky that you may never see from the ground. The solitude of the balloon allows for intimate conversation, while the colors of spring unfold below you.”
Sky Drifters typically launches flights from the Cosumnes River, where riders fly over many different types of scenery. On an early morning flight, they often see wildlife on both the ground and in the air. They fly over the Deer Creek Hills Preserve, giving a bird’s eye view of the beauty of the land below. Since this is an area where vehicle traffic is limited, seeing it from the air is one of the only ways to experience the spectacular views.
Because the company is offering gift cards, people can give the gift of a hot air balloon ride without the need to book a flight on Valentine’s Day. Whether they book a group trip with friends or a solo flight as a couple, couples that take advantage of this offer will have a Valentine’s experience they will not soon forget.
About Sky Drifters Hot Air Ballooning
Sky Drifters Hot Air Ballooning offers group and private balloon rides in Northern California. Owner Tim Nelson has multiple first-place wins in ballooning competitions and over 1,000 pilot hours in hot air balloons. With a solid safety record and an experienced, friendly pilot, Sky Drifters offers an outdoor adventure that is unparalleled.
Tim Nelson
Sky Drifters Hot Air Ballooning
+1 916-244-4808
Info@skydrifters.com
