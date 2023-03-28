IX Innovation Announces Patent for System For Transcribing And Performing Analysis On Patient Data by the USPTO

IX Innovation, a medical IP company, today announced the USPTO issued U.S. patent entitled “System For Transcribing And Performing Analysis On Patient Data".
SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- IX Innovation, a medical IP creation and monetization company focused on inventing the future of human surgery, and portfolio company of IntuitiveX, today announced the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) issued U.S. patent 11,357,582 entitled “System For Transcribing And Performing Analysis On Patient Data". This patent is the fifth in a series of many robotic surgery related assets which will be issued over the course of the year.
The 'System For Transcribing And Performing Analysis On Patient Data’ patent relates to a system in which data is collected from one or more medical professionals as well as sensors and imaging devices positioned on or oriented towards a patient. After the data is collected, an analysis is performed on the patient data and the data is presented to a medical professional via a verbal interface in a conversational manner, allowing the medical professional to provide additional data such as observations or instructions which may be used for further analysis or to perform actions related to the patient’s care.
“This patent ushers in a way to transform raw patient information into insightful knowledge, thus leveraging advanced data collection and analytics to enhance communication among medical professionals.” Commented Mark Han, Chief Legal Officer of IntuitiveX. “By delivering critical insights in a conversational manner, this technology fosters a collaborative surgical and medical environment, enabling more informed decision-making and paving the way for improved patient outcomes in the future of healthcare.”
Medical transcription is a labor-intensive, resource-draining, and time-consuming process. Nonetheless, thorough documentation is critical for ensuring seamless continuity of care, especially when multiple care providers are involved in a patient’s care. Although medical transcription is commonly performed manually, this patent offers an automated solution for expediting and enhancing the accuracy of medical transcription, ultimately streamlining patient care coordination, and promoting efficient collaboration among medical professionals.
“By automating the transcription process and assisting in the analysis of patient data, a surgeon or other medical professional can decrease the amount of time needed reviewing such data to arrive at a diagnosis, or in the case of a surgeon, planning a surgical procedure.” Commented Simon Robinson, Managing Partner of IX Innovation. “This can result in prompt interventions which may be consequential in more favorable patient outcomes. Similarly, it allows medical professionals to be more efficient allowing them to address the needs of more patients in the same amount of time.”
About IX Innovation
IX Innovation is a portfolio company of IntuitiveX functioning as an internal IP creation and monetization engine which, through its internal collections of world renowned medical professionals, IP experts and patent attorneys, aims to be on the leading edge of medical innovation, as such, the issuance of the new patent is the first of many opportunities to help spearhead and catalyze breakthroughs within the surgical arena. The company anticipates many more patent issuances over the coming weeks and months.
About IntuitiveX
IntuitiveX is a Medical Innovation Incubator and Consultancy with deep expertise in the development and commercialization of emerging technology companies within the Healthcare and Life Sciences. As intellectual property and commercialization experts, IntuitiveX specializes in creating healthcare enterprises, adopting new technologies, and developing early-stage healthcare startups. From ideation to commercialization, IntuitiveX’s team of life science and healthcare entrepreneurs, practitioners, and investors combine 100+ years of experience to accelerate successful medical innovation in biotech, pharma, digital health and medical devices.
Media Contact:
Simon Robinson
srobinson@intuitivex.com
Managing Partner of IX Innovation
