Senior Ali Hornung named Remarkable Women finalist

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — March is International Women’s Month and once again, WPRI 12 is honoring those who inspire, lead, and forge the way for other women.

For the fourth year, people nationwide submitted the Remarkable Women in their lives, and out of the dozens of local nominees, four finalists were chosen.

Our fourth finalist is Ali Hornung, a senior at the University of Rhode Island who is studying abroad in Vienna, Austria, while finishing up a triple major.

Outside of her studies, Hornung is spending her time fulfilling her passion, which is helping children with cancer and their families.

She held her first food drive at just 6 years old, but when she met a little girl named Ella, who was five years younger than her, she said her passion for helping children with cancer blossomed.

Ella passed away in 2019 and since then, Hornung created the Glimmer of Hope Foundation. She made masks for pediatric cancer patients and then eventually started making bald dolls for children with cancer.

Throughout the month of March, one of our four local finalists will be featured every Tuesday on 12 News This Morning and The Rhode Show to tell her story and highlight her accomplishments. All of this year’s finalists’ stories will also be posted here on WPRI.com.

The winner will be considered for Nexstar’s Nationwide 2023 Woman of the Year award