Governor Abbott Reappoints Dominguez, Jack To Governing Board Of The Texas Civil Commitment Office

TEXAS, March 28 - March 28, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Robert Dominguez and Christy Jack to the Governing Board of the Texas Civil Commitment Office for terms set to expire on February 1, 2029. Jack will continue serving as chair. The office is responsible for providing monitoring and treatment of civilly committed sexually violent predators.
 
Robert Dominguez of Elsa is a retired chief of the Mission Police Department. He is a current member of the Texas Police Chiefs Association, Texas Municipal Police Association, Texas Police Association, and Texas Sheriffs Association. He is a past member of the Lower Rio Grande Valley Development Council Regional Police Academy Advisory Board and Homeland Security Grant Review and Appropriations Subcommittee; South Texas College Police Academy Advisory Board; City of Mission Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention Board; and Mission Traffic Safety Committee. Additionally, he is a three-year trustee of the Knights of Columbus Council No. 9698. Dominguez received a Bachelor of Science from Pan American University.
 
Christy Jack of Fort Worth is a partner at Varghese Summersett, PLLC, and previously served as an assistant criminal district attorney for Tarrant County. She is a member of the State Bar of Texas and past chair of the Criminal Justice Section. Additionally, she is a member of the Tarrant County Criminal Defense Lawyers Association and a past member and training chair of the Texas District and County Attorneys Association. She is a former program director of the McLean Parent Teacher Association and past president of the Texas Christian University KinderFrogs Teacher Parent Association. Jack received a Bachelor of Business Administration from Baylor University and a Juris Doctor from Texas Tech University School of Law.
 
These appointments are subject to Senate confirmation.
 

