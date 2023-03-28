Practolytics partners with Nitra to offer spend management solutions to its healthcare clients

One Stop Revenue Cycle Management solution Smarter spending built for healthcare

Now healthcare providers can have better visibility into their expenses and optimize their spending.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Practolytics, a leading provider of revenue cycle management (RCM) services, has partnered with Nitra, a provider of credit card and spend management software, to bring a revolutionary new solution to healthcare providers. This partnership will allow Practolytics' existing and upcoming clients to benefit from Nitra's spend management software and credit card.

Nitra's credit card and spend management software have been designed specifically for the healthcare industry, helping clinicians and clinic owners tightly control their expenses and gain deeper insights into how money is being spent.

Nitra's spend management software can generate reports on how money is being spent by various departments, locations, and categories of expenses in the healthcare setting, providing transparency and deeper insights.

Practolytics' partnership with Nitra will also benefit Nitra's clients. Nitra's clients who sign up for Practolytics' RCM services will receive savings worth $10,000. With Practolytics' RCM services, Nitra's clients can experience streamlined billing and revenue collection, increased cash flow, and reduced claim denials.

"We are excited to partner with Nitra to extend expert spend management solutions to our healthcare clients. By combining Nitra's spend management software with Practolytics' RCM services, healthcare providers can have better visibility into their expenses, streamline billing and revenue collections, and reduce claim denials, making it easier to maintain profitability and provide quality care" said Manik Chawla, CEO of Practolytics.

"We are thrilled to partner with Practolytics and provide their clients with our credit card and spend management software. By utilizing Nitra's tools, healthcare providers can tightly control their expenses and make informed decisions on future expenses, reduce the risk of fraud and save money through cashback rewards," said Jonathan Chen, Founder and CEO of Nitra.

Practolytics offers end-to-end revenue cycle management Solutions to grow healthcare businesses and this partnership between Practolytics and Nitra represents a significant step forward in helping healthcare providers with their spend management. The practices can now streamline their expenses, benefit from tailored offers, and get rewarded for every dollar they spend, especially at this challenging time. With Practolytics' RCM services and Nitra's spend management software and credit card, healthcare providers can optimize their spending and improve their financial performance.

About Practolytics :

Practolytics is a leading provider of healthcare technology and revenue cycle management (RCM) services for healthcare entities. Practolytics provides a comprehensive suite of RCM services, including medical billing, claims management, denial management, revenue recovery, and more. For more information about Practolytics and its services, please visit www.practolytics.com or call us at 803 629 0770.

About Nitra :

Nitra is a provider of credit card and spend management software for the healthcare industry. It offers a simpler, smarter way to manage spends. Nitra's tools can help healthcare providers tightly control their expenses, gain deeper insights into how money is being spent, and save money through cashback rewards. For more information about Nitra and its services, please visit www.nitra.com

