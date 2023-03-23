Brain Spa offers Spravato treatment to patients suffering from Treatment Resistant Depression

A REMS Certified Spravato Treatment Center A REMS Certified Spravato Treatment Center

With Brain Spa, now patients can receive high-quality care for Treatment Resistant Depression without traveling long distances.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Practolytics, to deliver exceptional patient care and improve outcomes for patients with Treatment Resistant Depression”.” — Dr. Sandeep Gupta, Chief Medical Officer at Brain Spa

DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Brain Spa is proud to offer Spravato treatment services to patients suffering from Treatment Resistant Depression (TRD) in Delaware and adjacent areas. Their Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS) certification ensures the highest standards of safety and quality of care for patients. With Brain Spa's patient-centric approach, and the efficacy of Spravato treatment, patients can now receive high-quality care for TRD without traveling long distances.

Dr. Sandeep Gupta, Chief Medical Officer at Brain Spa says, "We are thrilled to be partnering with Practolytics, a leading Revenue Cycle management company, to deliver exceptional patient care and improve outcomes for patients with Treatment Resistant Depression. The expert support and customized solutions offered by Practolytics will enable us to expand our services and reach more patients in need. We look forward to continuing to provide the highest quality of care to our patients, and we are confident that our partnership with Practolytics will help us achieve that goal."

Mr. Rajeev Mahajan, President of Business Operations at Brain Spa, added that "We are committed to providing accessible and effective treatment options for patients with TRD in the local area. We understand the impact that TRD can have on a person's quality of life, and we are proud to offer a safe and comfortable environment for Spravato treatment. Our team of trained caregivers is dedicated to providing personalized care and support to each patient, ensuring the best possible outcomes."

Treatment Resistant Depression is a severe and persistent form of depression that affects millions of people worldwide. Spravato has emerged as a promising treatment option for patients with TRD, providing rapid relief of symptoms and offering hope to those who have not responded well to other anti-depressants.

Brain Spa's unique wellness suites provide a safe and comfortable environment for treatment, ensuring that patients are at ease during their sessions. The center’s partnership with Practolytics, a leading healthcare technology and Revenue Cycle Management services company, provides additional support and expertise to the center’s operations. Practolytics offers a range of services, including Revenue Cycle Management, practice consulting, staffing services, eligibility and benefits verification, prior authorization services, as well as digital marketing and brand management.

In light of the crucial importance of mental health, Brain Spa and Practolytics together aim to make a positive impact on the fight against Treatment Resistant Depression.

For more information about Brain Spa and its services, please email us at info@brainspallc.com or call us at 302-449-6601.



About Brain Spa:

Brain Spa is a REMS-certified treatment center that specializes in administering Spravato to patients with Treatment Resistant Depression. The center adheres to the highest standards of safety set by REMS and provides a unique and secure patient-centric environment for treatment. Its trained caregivers provide the best possible care to patients.

For more information about Brain Spa and its services, please email us at info@brainspallc.com or call us at 302 449 6601.

Brain Spa - Better together