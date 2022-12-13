Submit Release
Partnered with PlanToys, TOYCYCLE Expands Offerings

The No. 1 toy resale marketplace expands its offerings of PlanToys products to enhance the shopping experience of US consumers.

OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PlanToys, the award-winning toy manufacturer based in Thailand recently launched a re-commerce partnership with TOYCYCLE.

The two companies partnered to model and encourage conscious consumption and circularity for the broader toy industry. PlanToys introduces its customers to Toycycle’s convenient consignment program and lists open-box products for sale in the marketplace. PlanToys customers can access steep discounts on products as well as consign outgrown used toys back through Toycycle.

"TOYCYCLE is a relatively new marketplace,” says Rhonda Collins, founder and CEO. “We’re partnering with toy brands like PlanToys and Loog Guitars because it’s good for consumers and it’s good for the earth. The planet depends on a more sustainable model of consumption. It shouldn’t be hard to live sustainably as a family. Parents need choices that take into account the afterlife of the toys they buy.”

About PlanToys

PlanToys was founded in 1981 and has become a favorite of sustainability-minded consumers around the globe. PlanToys makes its toys for babies and toddlers from rubberwood, a sustainable by-product of the latex industry's harvesting of trees used for natural rubber production once their productivity declines.

About TOYCYCLE

TOYCYCLE is a next-generation resale marketplace for toys and baby items. Their premier curbside consignment service is available in the San Francisco metro area and their Cleanout Box service is available nationwide. TOYCYCLE also builds recommerce partnerships with sustainable toy brands to bring their resale service to a wider audience. The company’s value proposition: convenience, efficiency, and trustworthiness in a sustainability-focused resale marketplace for today’s parents.

PRESS CONTACT: 
Rhonda Collins
rhonda@toycycle.co

Rhonda Collins
Toycycle
email us here

