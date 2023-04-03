BioAgilytix Continues to Build Leadership in Europe

Robert J. Nelson, Ph.D. Joins as Scientific Officer
HAMBURG, GERMANY, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- BioAgilytix, a leading global bioanalytical laboratory, today announced the addition of Robert J. Nelson, Ph.D., Scientific Officer, Senior Director, to the European team. In this role, Robert will provide scientific and regulatory consultation with a focus on our EU team and customers.
Robert has spent over fifteen years working in regulated (GLP/GCP) laboratory environments, supporting preclinical and clinical drug development programs, with broad experience in bioanalysis, immunogenicity, and biomarkers.
Jim McNally, Chief Scientific Officer, said, "Robert's expertise in bioanalytical support of drug development will complement our Scientific Office, which will continue to drive exceptional science and compliance for clients in all regions. His experience as both customer and service provider will be an asset to our teams and our customers.”
Robert joins BioAgilytix from Labcorp Drug Development’s Scientific Affairs team, where he partnered with clients, operations, and other scientists to address science, technology, and regulatory challenges. Prior to this, Robert led the bioanalytical team at Swiss biotech company Novimmune with responsibilities for the delivery of pharmacokinetic (PK), immunogenicity, and biomarker data by the internal laboratory team and their contract bioanalytical laboratory partners.
He holds his Ph.D. in Molecular Physiology and B.Sc. with Honours in Pharmacology from the University of Edinburgh.
“Robert, along with the recent addition of Stephane de Fortescu as Vice President of Business Development, will strengthen our leadership and add additional support for our European customers’ mission-critical solutions,” said Euan Menzies, Chairman and CEO.
About BioAgilytix
As a leading global bioanalytical laboratory, BioAgilytix partners to deliver complex bioanalytical projects to pharmaceutical and biotechnology organizations across all drug development phases. We provide pharmacokinetic (PK), immunogenicity, biomarkers, and cell-based assay services from laboratories in Durham, North Carolina; Cambridge, Massachusetts; San Diego, California; Melbourne and Brisbane, Australia; and Hamburg, Germany.
