Halmahera Resources Launches Extra Discharges of Refined Waters

The company is focused on ensuring structural and environmental safety and takes measures to prevent potential environmental degradation

Halmahera Resources, ISIN: IDA003250200, a leading low-cost producer of nickel that generates sustainable prosperity for our employees, investors, and the communities in which it operates, is pleased to announce the start of extra purified water discharges from the mining area onto neighboring streams to maintain dam safety and protect the environment as a whole.

Halmahera Resources will begin releasing water from its reservoir into the neighboring watercourse area in order to stabilize the water situation. The discharge pipe's capacity will also be raised to its maximum level of 1,000 m3/h at the same time.

"Environmental safety is a major goal of the extra discharges of purified water. Due to the significant rainfall and the potential for limited use of the discharge pipe into the adjoining watercourse, it is now necessary to assure environmental safety through extra discharges. It should be mentioned that the cleansed water can be discharged into the nearby watercourse region due to Halmahera Resources' environmental authorization. To ensure environmental safety, we believe that the discharges must start around two weeks earlier than planned”, said Sajmsul Salim, Senior Vice President for Environmental Protection at Halmahera Resources.

The mining region contains additional water as a result of prior activities at the mine, and Halmahera Resources takes all necessary measures to store, purify, and discharge these fluids in line with environmental regulations. When it comes to the water's average nickel and sulfate concentrations, for example, the quality of the water that is redirected into the discharge pipe is considered to be demonstrably better than the restrictions stipulated by the environmental permit.

HalmaheraResources.com takes pride in being a leading low-cost producer of nickel that generates sustainable prosperity for our employees, investors, and the communities in which it operates. Its primary objective is producing high-grade nickel at its Halmahera Project in South Halmahera Regency, North Maluku Province, Indonesia. As a byproduct of nickel mining, the company also produces cobalt, rhodium, selenium, tellurium, sulphur, and other products. The Halmahera Resources’ core operations are prospecting, exploration, mining, concentration, and processing of minerals along with the production, marketing, and sales of non-ferrous metals. The company views a firm commitment to the principles of social and environmental responsibility as a prerequisite for its sustainable and effective development.

