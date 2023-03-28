North Carolinians invited to be guests of Direct Sales Leaders Lexann McPhoy and Theo Alleyne at Mar 31 Charlotte event

National Director Lexann McPhoy and Regional Director Theo Alleyne
Team Shaw Caribbean
Learn from top earners to get rewarded for helping others improve their health at a FREE event in Charlotte, NC, Mar 31, 2023. Sign up today!
CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Join National Director Lexann McPhoy and Regional Director Theo Alleyne for a unique knowledge-sharing experience, designed for those eager to make a difference in the health and wellness industry. This FREE event will be held at the Hilton Charlotte Airport, 2800 Coliseum Center Dr, Charlotte, NC, on Friday, March 31, 2023, at 5:30 pm.
This exclusive event is open to everyone who has a passion for empowering others to improve their health and wellness while earning an income.
Open to beginners and seasoned professionals alike, this exclusive presentation will delve into the lucrative potential of the health and wellness industry. Gain valuable insights, network with industry leaders, and embark on a profitable journey by helping others reach health goals. The system to be taught is simple to use and replicate, and designed to ensure participants have a return on investment, exceeding industry stats, by asking one simple question.
This is a one day event to expand professional horizons and transform lives. Register for the FREE event at the Hilton Charlotte Airport on March 31st, and invite friends and family to explore these exciting possibilities together. To RSVP for this event, please visit the website or WhatsApp +1(347) 544-5532 for more information.
About Lexann McPhoy and Theo Alleyne
As accomplished leaders in the direct selling industry, Lexann McPhoy and Theo Alleyne have achieved national and regional recognition for their expertise and dedication. Their mission is to inspire and empower individuals to succeed in both their personal and professional lives. With their guidance, individuals have found the perfect balance between helping others achieve their health and wellness goals and earn income.
About Team Shaw Caribbean
Team Shaw Caribbean (TSC) is a global business community dedicated to supporting and empowering individuals to succeed in direct sales businesses, including the health and wellness industry. Through mentorship on business principles and marketing techniques, they aim to provide the tools and support necessary for members to reach their financial goals and improve the overall health and wellbeing of their clients and customers. TSC understand the unique challenges faced by direct sellers, and they are committed to helping them thrive in this rewarding industry, by taking action to support them. Persons who failed at direct sales before, should join TSC to experience success. By supporting and learning from each other, everyone can all achieve success in business, together.
