SAVI and LG Elevate Sports Bar Experience at 2023 Bar & Restaurant Expo

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SAVI Controls, designer and manufacturer of commercial AV control and automation solutions, joins forces with commercial display leader LG Business Solutions USA once again for the 2023 Bar & Restaurant Expo. Taking place March 28th – 29th at the Las Vegas Convention Center, the expo is a must-attend event for the industry, attracting hospitality professionals worldwide. Co-branded adjacent booths 627 and 827 will be home to an immersive sports bar installation showcasing SAVI and LG’s advanced control, management, and automation solutions that will redefine both business operations and guest experiences.
“SAVI and LG have a long history of delivering innovative and streamlined solutions to the hospitality industry,” said SAVI CEO John Dorsey. “Attendees can look forward to an immersive sports bar experience highlighting our dramatically simplified audio solutions, seamlessly integrated lighting control, and brilliant 4K video distribution over 20 LG webOS™ displays, including two stunning 136-inch All-in-one Direct View LED displays.
Dave Boerlin, Key Account Manager at LG Business Solutions USA, underscored the significance of the LG-SAVI alliance in delivering transformative bar and restaurant experiences. “With unprecedented versatility from the SAVI 3 integration, LG webOS displays produce eye-popping images. And our new DVLED screens take the experience to a whole new level.”
SAVI 3: The AV Platform of Choice
Adopted by top brands like Dave & Busters, Topgolf, and Chicken and Pickle, SAVI 3 is the only commercial AV control, automation and management system purpose-built to dramatically simplify and streamline the experience of business owners and their employees. Pioneering the way with innovative, built-in feature sets, SAVI 3 allows businesses to invest in digital transformations without cost, complexity, and complication. Serving up a fully integrated ecosystem of scalable hardware and flexible LG webOS displays, Bar & Restaurant Expo visitors will also enjoy four fresh features engineered to save them time and money:
• Game View is the ultimate tool for restaurant staff and owners to manage busy game days with ease and sophistication. Accessible from your phone, tablet, or computer, Game View aggregates current and future sporting event data into a simple and visually informative schedule complete with team logos, colors, and program data. Prepare for the daily rush or the Final Four® by filtering by sport and searching by team, then scheduling game days in advance.
• Map View delivers a holistic and nested bird’s view of your entire AV system. With this visually intuitive tool at their fingertips, employees can swiftly respond to customer requests or make system-wide changes by selecting endpoints based on their physical location rather than memorizing device names. Whether they need to see what’s playing on a display across the venue or change the channel for a single table, Map View allows employees to spend more time on their customers and less time navigating a cumbersome platform.
• SAVI Show is a restaurant’s dedicated media database, storing custom content like logos, menus, specials, ads, slideshows, and more. SAVI Show streamlines content creation, management, and distribution for your staff. From basic signage to custom layouts, users can now craft and deploy a dynamic digital presence in seconds.
• SAVI Canvas and LG webOS™ transform displays into active canvases creating engaging and, most importantly, lucrative multi-viewing experiences with only a single cable to each display. With built-in video wall tiling and a suite of commercial-grade features, SAVI and LG offer simple, scalable, and reliable content distribution – without the cost of an additional video processor or digital signage platform.
Bar & Restaurant Expo attendees can explore both companies' latest products and get hands-on experience with their cutting-edge AV solutions in SAVI + LG booths 627 and 827 in the Las Vegas Convention Center. SAVI Hardware, SAVI 3, and LG webOS™ Displays are available for purchase through Certified SAVI 3 Dealers. To find a SAVI Dealer near you or to become a Certified SAVI 3 Dealer, please visit www.hellosavi.com.
About SAVI Controls
Established in 2011, SAVI Controls is revolutionizing commercial AV with a thoughtfully designed, full-scale AV control and automation solution focused on delivering immersive experiences to the end-user and their customers. SAVI believes that creating world-class experiences should be simple, with programming taking just hours, not weeks. SAVI has developed a powerful hardware line and user interface software that streamline programming, installation, and expense, making it easy for integrators to create new and unique experiences with lighting, audio, digital signage, and video displays for entertainment and sporting venues, hospitality, corporate offices, bars, and restaurants. Built by a team with deep commercial AV expertise, SAVI’s hardware, operating system, and UI software are available through dealers. For more information, visit www.hellosavi.com
