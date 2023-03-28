Crittenton Services Of Greater Washington Announces Their Annual Talk With A Teen Girl High Tea

Crittenton girl, Yanica Mejias, at Crittenton's Talk With A Teen Girl High Tea, 2019
CSGW’s event aims to connect community members and teen girls across the region for important discussions.
WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Crittenton Services of Greater Washington (CSGW) announces their annual 'Talk With A Teen Girl High Tea' will be held in-person this year on ‘take your child to work day’, Thursday, April 27 at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, D.C.
Crittenton's High Tea is a special opportunity for community members to meet, listen to, and connect with the teen girls they serve. The program will feature a girl-centered panel discussion on topics that are top of mind among teen girls at Crittenton. CGSW’s 2017 Declare Equity Report reflected that most participants felt their schools were not conducive learning environments, and worried daily about their safety due to an ongoing lack of mindfulness by their administrators. In Crittenton’s ‘Advocates For Equity’ program, teen girls are still voicing similar concerns and their desire for effective change in their schools. This event is most importantly for participants to voice their priorities in-person with important leaders from across the region.
Following the panel discussion, scholarship awards will be given to graduating seniors and Virginia Ali, Co-Founder of the legendary Ben’s Chili Bowl in D.C., will be honored for her incredible achievements as a Black business owner and fierce leader in Washington, D.C.
This is a private event, and invitations will be sent directly from the organization.
About CSGW: For 134 years, Crittenton Services of Greater Washington (CSGW) has equipped teen girls in underserved communities with the skills and support to navigate the challenges of middle and high school. Through the lens of trauma-informed care, our programs teach teen girls to value their gifts and develop essential life skills. Most importantly, they attain a belief in their ability to succeed. The success of our programs are reflected by our 100% graduation rate, with 83% of our graduates going on to attend a two- or four-year college. Please visit https://www.crittentonservices.org to learn more about our programs.
