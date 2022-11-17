Crittenton Services Of Greater Washington Announces Virtual Live Event Of 134th Celebration Premieres On Giving Tuesday
CSGW is set to premiere a recording of their 134th Celebration Event virtually on YouTube and Facebook Live on November 29, 2022.
Being a part of this program taught us to be bold enough to break free from outdated narratives and be brave enough to view life with the perspective that you are always taken care of." Crittenton Services of Greater Washington (CSGW) recently hosted an event at The Hamilton Live in D.C. celebrating 134 years of the organization serving teen girls in the Greater Washington region. They Honored five distinguished trailblazers in the DC region, Maria Gomez, Founder and Former President & CEO of Mary's Center for Maternal and Child Care, Dr. Unique Morris-Hughes, Director of D.C.'s Department of Employment Services, Narda Jones, Chief of Staff of the Federal Communications Commissions, Jan Adams, Found & CEO of JMA Solutions, and Meedie Bardonille, Founder & President of Black Nurse Collaborative Inc and Chair of D.C. Board of Nursing. The Honorees were introduced by five of CSGW's exceptional Alumnae, making the focus of the program hearing the voices and stories of these incredible ten women. "My mom, my mentors, and Crittenton's SNEAKERS program played a huge role in my high school journey. It helped me have the courage to believe in myself and not give up," said Evelyn Granados, 2021 High School Graduate and CSGW Alumna. "I know who I am and who I want to be, and I know that I'm a strong, independent, powerful, and resilient woman who can do anything in life."
— Rachel Carroll, CSGW PEARLS Alumna
Key figures in the region attended the event, including D.C.’s Mayor, Muriel Bowser, just two days after winning her election, and becoming the first African American woman to be elected for a third 4-year term as Mayor in the United States. She gave a heartfelt speech about the importance of investing in organizations like CSGW, who are dedicated to supporting teen girls and working in stride as a community to improve the circumstances for young people. “I am so happy to see you all in-person in Washington D.C. celebrating a 134-year-old organization,” said Mayor Bowser. “We are all called-on as a community to do more, to make sure these children are reconnected, and to do all we can to skip them ahead and catch up. Our commitment to change the trajectory for young people may be among the toughest work we have to do. So, I want you to know that we have been a fan of Crittenton and we will continue to be a fan.”
Fox45’s Marc Clarke and WUSA9’s Allison Seymour were the emcees of the event, partnered with CSGW President & CEO Aaron Myers, and Board Members LaTara Harris and Bryan Traymont. They gave motivational remarks regarding the success of the organization’s programs and the goals they’re aspiring to achieve this year. During and after the program, the riveting Cheryl Pepsii Riley performed her hit songs along with other favorites. “Thank you so much to Crittenton Services of Greater Washington and Aaron Myers for bringing me on for this wonderful event,” said Cheryl Pepsi Riley. “Congratulations to everyone involved.”
CSGW will be premiering their 134th Celebration Ceremony virtually on both Facebook and YouTube this Giving Tuesday, November 29 at 8 PM EST. Attendees will have the opportunity to relive the night once more and experience the magic from the comfort of their homes or on the go. Along with attending the virtual event, you can also make a donation in support of teen girls on this upcoming Giving Tuesday.
If you would like to RSVP for this exclusive Facebook and YouTube Live event, please visit this Facebook Event or email asaturni@crittentonservices.org if you are not a Facebook user. If you would like to make a Giving Tuesday donation, please visit their donation page on their official website.
For any questions or press inquiries, please contact Abby Saturni at asaturni@crittentonservices.org or the press resources page on their official website.
About CSGW: For 134 years, Crittenton Services of Greater Washington (CSGW) has equipped teen girls in underserved communities with the skills and support to navigate the challenges of middle and high school. Through the lens of trauma-informed care, our programs teach teen girls to value their gifts and develop essential life skills. Most importantly, they attain a belief in their ability to succeed. The success of our programs is reflected by our 100% graduation rate, with 83% of our graduates going on to attend a two- or four-year college. Please visit https://www.crittentonservices.org to learn more about our programs.
