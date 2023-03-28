Karikari & Associates Offers Expert Immigration Legal and Advisory Services for Clients Worldwide

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Karikari & Associates, a leading immigration law firm, is pleased to offer a full range of legal and advisory services to clients from around the world who seek temporary or permanent residence in the United States for themselves and their families.
One of the hallmarks of Karikari & Associates is that its attorneys are all immigrants. With backgrounds from Africa, India, and China, the attorneys' experience and expertise are complemented by their own immigration histories. They not only know immigration law, but they have also lived it.
"Our team of attorneys understands firsthand the challenges and complexities of the U.S. immigration system. We leverage our personal experiences and deep knowledge of the law to help our clients navigate the process and achieve their desired outcomes," said Gerald Karikari, founder of Karikari & Associates.
Karikari & Associates assists clients with various immigration needs, including citizenship, visas for workers or investors, and asylum. The firm's attorneys provide expert guidance throughout the application process, helping clients expedite their applications and achieve their desired outcomes.
After emigrating from Ghana, West Africa during his childhood, Mr. Karikari is now wholeheartedly committed to aiding immigrants in overcoming the challenges that come with navigating the immigration system. Furthermore, He is authorized to practice law in New York and the United States Court of Appeals for the First Circuit, in addition to his work at Karikari & Associates.
As a Property Manager and Director of various real estate businesses such as Woods and Ruff Global LLC, outfitting him with extensive knowledge in all things real estate management. He serves on numerous executive boards such as the Rosedale Jets Football Association, Success Consultancy Group, and Merrick Academy Charter School.
For more information about Karikari & Associates and the firm's immigration legal and advisory services, visit the firm's website.
