Development of Guiding Principles

OCVA seeks a contractor to support our office in developing Guiding Principles. These Guiding Principles will help guide our internal work (procedures, application development, funding structures, etc.) and our external work (task forces, funding decisions, policy, etc.).

The contractor will support all aspects of this work. The work will include gathering feedback, facilitating conversations and meetings, drafting and finalizing the Principles, and identifying an implementation strategy.

The Principles must support and build upon our mission and vision. The contractor must use an equity and belonging lens to develop the Principles.

Eligible applicants include individuals and organizations with the capacity to complete the scope of work within the project period and meet the minimum experience requirements.

Download application materials here.

Closing Date: April 28, 2023, at 5 P.M. PST

Contact RFP Coordinator Trisha Smith with questions: trisha.smith@commerce.wa.gov