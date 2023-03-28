Submit Release
OCC inmate dies at hospital

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE (23-25)

CONTACT Dayne Urbanovsky, Director of Strategic Communications

OFFICE 402-479-5799 | dayne.urbanovsky@nebraska.gov


CONTACT Dawn-Renee Smith, Chief of Staff

OFFICE 402-479-5721 | dawnrenee.smith@nebraska.gov


March 28, 2023 (Omaha, Neb.) – Today, Beauford Winters #71175, age 36, died at an Omaha hospital. Winters was incarcerated at the Omaha Correctional Center (OCC).

Winters’ sentence began on March 8, 2010. Winters was serving a 15 to 20 year sentence for attempted first degree sexual assault out of Seward County and had a parole eligibility date of January 12, 2017, and a tentative release date of January 8, 2026.

As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS), a grand jury will conduct an investigation.

