OCC inmate dies at hospital

March 28, 2023 (Omaha, Neb.) – Today, Beauford Winters #71175, age 36, died at an Omaha hospital. Winters was incarcerated at the Omaha Correctional Center (OCC).

Winters’ sentence began on March 8, 2010. Winters was serving a 15 to 20 year sentence for attempted first degree sexual assault out of Seward County and had a parole eligibility date of January 12, 2017, and a tentative release date of January 8, 2026.

As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS), a grand jury will conduct an investigation.

