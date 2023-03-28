Language Services Associates Now Available in EPIC’s Connection Hub

Language Services Associates (LSA) announces availability in the Epic Connection Hub.
HORSHAM, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Language Services Associates (LSA), a longtime leader in healthcare interpretation services, is pleased to announce that its services in over 235 languages are now available in the Epic Connection Hub.
Previously the Epic App Orchard, the Connection Hub is where users can sign up to utilize Epic’s request Interpreter API to access our on-demand professional medical interpreters. LSA quickly connects you to a qualified interpreter, using the request interpreter feature within Epic. With more than 235 available languages, including American Sign Language (ASL) and many rare languages, LSA provides a fast, effective way to meet your language interpretation needs.
LSA, in the Connection Hub, breaks down barriers, ensuring that language limitations and cultural roadblocks do not hinder health equity and optimal patient care. Medical professionals can now request an interpreter directly from Epic’s platform.
Our availability in the Epic Connection Hub helps streamline the intake process, automate timely data collection, and allows Limited English Proficient (LEP) patients’ language interpretation history to be seamlessly documented in the EHR. This saves time and effort while ensuring compliance with Section 1557 of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act. This also allows medical professionals to focus solely on patient care, eliminating time spent on paperwork and improving clinician workflow efficiency.
“We’re thrilled to begin offering our services through Epic’s telehealth platform. LSA has been a leader in the healthcare interpretation space for years, and we’re taking patient care to the next level,” said Scott Cooper, President at LSA. “Having our services accessible through Epic helps our clients to utilize innovative technological solutions and keeps us at the forefront of an ever-changing industry. Quickly connecting with Epic’s request interpreter feature allows us to increase our interpreters’ reach and expand on the world-class experience our customers expect.”
Video and audio-only formats are offered, and no appointment is required. LSA connects you to a qualified interpreter in seconds, utilizing the request interpreter feature within Epic’s platform. When a provider is with a Deaf, Hard of Hearing, or LEP patient, medical interpreters are readily available with one touch of the application.
Founded in 1979, Epic Systems is one of the top health information technology providers predominately used by large hospitals and health systems in the US. A technological leader, their services are used to access, store, and organize electronic medical records. The software they provide helps healthcare organizations offer equitable care by utilizing various tools that help reduce health disparities.
Language Services Associates (LSA) offers a full suite of language interpretation solutions to help optimize the experience of limited English proficient customers and patients. Providing native language support improves the efficiency and productivity of staff, raises customer satisfaction levels, and builds loyalty. For thousands of clients, in more than 235 languages, LSA provides a competitive differentiator in the healthcare, government, financial and banking, insurance, entertainment, hospitality, and manufacturing industries. Our interpreters are thoroughly vetted, HIPAA compliant, and regularly monitored and tested to maintain the highest quality standards.
