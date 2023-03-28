igus Mobile Exhibition Meets Customers Where They Are

igus launches innovative mobile exhibition to showcase engineering solutions across the United States. (Source: igus GmbH)
The igus mobile exhibition allows customers to interact with the latest igus innovations without leaving the parking lot
STAMFORD, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In keeping with evolving business strategies of meeting customers where they are, igus® has announced the company is expanding its traveling roadshow for the balance of 2023.
The mobile exhibition will showcase engineering solutions from igus, the Germany-based motion plastics specialist. The company's North American headquarters is based in Providence, Rhode Island.
The mobile exhibition will allow visitors to experience hands-on demonstrations, interactive displays, and consultations with igus product experts. Products featured include e-chains®, bearings, cables, and linear technology. The igus mobile exhibition will visit approximately 225 locations across the United States.
igus trailers traverse the nation
The igus roadshow launched in March and consists of two specially designed trailers. Two separate trailers will crisscross the country to show existing and potential customers the latest innovations in motion plastics technology.
The hands-on encounters will allow igus experts to engage with customers on-site and discuss their application needs and design specifications.
"With the mobile exhibition, we are able to provide information in a relaxed and familiar atmosphere," said Felix Brockmeyer, newly appointed President and CEO at igus, Inc. "Above all, we want to address the employees in the company who otherwise do not visit tradeshows and cannot experience our products firsthand."
Enhancing product knowledge
igus' mobile units have traversed the United States for several years, but the worldwide pandemic temporarily stalled the company's initiative. Now, as companies such as Amazon, Wal-Mart, and others have focused on customer service through transportation, many businesses are taking the initiative to meet clients where they are located.
"Cooperation with our customers and getting direct interaction is important to us," continued Brockmeyer. "Taking our solutions directly to our customers' doorstep enables us to improve our products further and co-create innovative solutions to their toughest technical challenges."
PRESS CONTACT:
Michael Rielly
1.800.521.2747
mrielly@igus.net www.igus.com
ABOUT IGUS:
igus GmbH develops and produces motion plastics. These self-lubricating, high-performance polymers improve technology and reduce costs wherever things move. In energy supplies, highly flexible cables, plain and linear bearings, and lead screw technology made of tribo-polymers, igus is the worldwide market leader. The family-run company based in Cologne, Germany, is represented in 35 countries and employs 4,900 people across the globe. In 2021, igus generated a turnover of €961 million. Research in the industry's largest test laboratories constantly yields innovations and more user security. Two hundred thirty-four thousand articles are available from stock, and service life can be calculated online. In recent years, the company has expanded by creating internal startups, for example, ball bearings, robot drives, 3D printing, the RBTX platform for Lean Robotics, and intelligent "smart plastics" for Industry 4.0. Among the most significant environmental investments are the "chainge" program – recycling used e-chains and participating in an enterprise that produces oil from plastic waste.
