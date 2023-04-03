New Imaginative, Satisfying Novel for Lovers of the Spiritual, Literary and Fantastic Is the Perfect Read for Easter

Powerful reminder of the potent messages art carries.”
— Vincent Dublado, Literary Titan
UNITED STATES, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- “The tradition is longstanding, and tomorrow will be the same. Scores of Estillyenites will be lined up at dawn, waiting in Port Estillyen for the ferry’s arrival. Then they’ll fan out all over the isle bringing Easter lilies to the residents and guests of Estillyen.”
Indeed, William E. Jefferson’s revolutionary new epic allegorical adventure PRESENCE, THE PLAY is a tale immersed in Easter tradition. But to classify it as a traditional Easter novel would not be doing it justice.
During Lent, the weeks leading up to Easter, Christians reflect on, among other things, the events surrounding Christ’s last days on Earth: his entry into Jerusalem, sermon at the Last Supper, arrest in the Garden of Gethsemane, trial before Pontius Pilate, crucifixion and death at the hands of Roman soldiers, burial and subsequent resurrection.
It is a story full of treachery, cruelty, despair and sorrow. One where faith and loyalty are tested. But also, one where atonement and salvation are granted for all mankind.
Likewise, PRESENCE, THE PLAY readers follow one character’s Lenten journey through his own doubt, fear and faith in the darkest of all possible places — hell itself.
PRESENCE, THE PLAY is a timely novel that speaks to a growing hunger for a way of life that’s real and tangible, the opposite of an artificial existence lived in a realm of mediated connectivity.
Brother Script, a member of a group of storytelling monks called the Order of Message Makers, lives on Estillyen Isle, an isolated but friendly place full of contented denizens leading simple lives. It’s opening night at the island’s Theatre Portesque for Brother Script’s latest play, Presence, but while he’s in attendance, he sadly won’t be present to witness the fruit of his labors.
This is because Script, while waiting for the opening curtain, loses his footing on the balcony, strikes his head against the railing and falls into a deep coma. While his friends are busy contacting the medics to bring him to the infirmary, Brother Script has already found himself in a strange, new place — a sort of limbo between the incarnate and discarnate world, populated by a trio of spiritual guides and a bird named Mock.
It soon becomes clear that Script’s sojourn there has a grave purpose: uncover Satan’s nefarious, imminent plans to subjugate humanity. But to do so, Script will have to go to hell and back — many times over.
What’s worse, Lucifer plans to start his attack with the very place where the play that rankles him so comes from — Estillyen. We learn that he plans to poison the population through a ferry shipment of Easter lilies on Easter morning. Can Script and his new friends stop Lucifer before it’s too late?
PRESENCE, THE PLAY is full of academic easter eggs for readers with background in Judeo-Christian theology, media studies and literature. Prior familiarity with these areas isn’t necessary, however, to follow and enjoy this tale.
Jefferson’s writing style is often poetic, with close attention to imagery and the sound of language. He calls upon the works of Frost, Chaucer, Poe and Dante to add depth to the story. It’s an allegorical tale woven across multiple levels: Christian theology, media critique, the hero’s journey, poetic reimagining of classic works, and sheer entertainment. All wrapped in an exploration of the concept of presence and its many manifestations, both divine and mundane.
The book already has received high praise:
“More like a fantastically acted film than words on a page.” – Amy Lignor, Feathered Quill
“Jefferson has done a phenomenal job crafting his story.” – Reader Views
“Brilliant storytelling, adventure and much to ponder.” -- Charlotte Walker, LoveReading UK
“A thoroughly engrossing tale of light vs. darkness.” –The Prairies Book Review
“Powerful reminder of the potent messages art carries.” --Vincent Dublado, Literary Titan
PRESENCE, THE PLAY is available on Amazon and other popular retail outlets where books are sold. It is available as a physical book or audio adaptation featuring 21 professional voice actors.
It’s the perfect read for spiritual seekers — especially around Easter.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
William Jefferson is on the board of the Marshall McLuhan Initiative (MMI) in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. He writes from a Civil War-era cottage in the rural Ozarks and is the owner of Storybook Barn, an all-occasion event venue. He holds an MTh in Theology and Media from the University of Edinburgh, and an MA in Communication from the Wheaton Graduate School. Visit www.estillyen.com.
