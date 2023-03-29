APT™ FORMULATION PROVEN TO COMBAT MULTI-DRUG RESISTANT CANDIDA AURIS – AN URGENT GLOBAL HEALTHCARE THREAT

An opportunity to stop the Candida auris spread across global healthcare with effective skin decolonization.
The APT™ formulation with Chlorhexidine may provide safe/easy method to decolonize the skin of healthcare workers and patients, thus interrupting skin colonization of the dangerous Candida auris”
— Dr. Mahmoud Ghannoum
ROCKWALL, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and World Health Organization have "sounded the alarm" on Candida auris (C. auris) – a multi-drug resistant fungus that has a 60% mortality rate if it enters the bloodstream of patients. The CDC has noted that cases of C. auris have jumped 200% since 2019. This is of particular concern because unlike most fungi, C. auris is easily spread by contact from person to person. Its rapidly developing resistance to current therapies makes an effective prevention strategy an even more important focus across all types of healthcare organizations.
APT, LLC has a validated formulation incorporating our Advanced Performance Technology™ and Chlorhexidine to create, what we describe as Chlorhexidine Next Gen™. APT, LLC has worked for 3 years to develop a skin decolonizing formula to remove the Candida auris threat from patients and healthcare workers.
Chlorhexidine is a well-known and accepted topical skin cleanser across the global healthcare continuum. Empowering the Chlorhexidine product with our proprietary formulation has now created a highly effective tool for healthcare providers to start reducing the rapid spread of Candida auris in hospitals, nursing homes, skilled nursing facilities and long-term care. Skin decolonization (removing C. auris from skin surfaces) is the key to stopping this spreading global healthcare threat.
APT, LLC has worked with world-renowned specialists and fungal disease experts, most notably Dr. Mahmoud Ghannoum, who at the CDC’s request, tested the most resistant strains of Candida auris directly from their lab, with our Chlorhexidine Next Gen formulation. Test results demonstrated the high efficacy against resistant C. auris.
Advanced Performance Technology, LLC is a Texas and Indiana based pharmaceutical IP company that has created new solutions for areas of patient care using our APT based formulations. Its products have been used to treat wounds, resistant bacterial infections, resistant fungal infections, burns and other conditions. Our focus is to out-license our formulations to industry partners to manage challenges across the global healthcare system.
