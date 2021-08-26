Choose Another Layer of Protection Against DELTA Variant and All Coming COVID Variants
COVID Variants are challenging the health of our Communities, Families and Economy. Once a day application of APTT3X™ will provide critical protection.
APTT3X™ is a self-administered process of swabbing the lower passages of the nose, represents a scalable preventative solution that could slow the spread of COVID-19 and Variants on a global scale”ROCKWALL, TX, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It is now all about the Delta variant and the coming Lambda variant of COVID. These variants (mutations) of the COVID virus are impacting the health of our communities and our US economy. The impact of these variants to keeping children in schools and colleges open, will continue to be a challenge over the next few years. We have all heard and understand the current guidelines, but what about an additional preventative option for you and your family.
— Dr. Ernesto Cesar Pinto Leal Junior, ELJ Consultancy
According to the CDC :
• the Delta variant is up to 3 times more infective – meaning that a person will infect 8 people, compared to the original COVID-19, of 1 person infecting 3
others.
• Individuals who are "not" vaccinated are at higher risks of significant illness compared to those who are vaccinated.
• “Shedding” of this delta variant has been shown to occur in both the vaccinated and unvaccinated.
The intranasal use of APTT3X™ formulation, once a day, will decrease the "viral load of exposure" for the individual. This is of key importance due to the volume of virus exposure over a given time period, which is how we get sick from viruses. If we can reduce/minimize how many viruses get into our body then our immune system is not overwhelmed and has a chance to combat these infections, as it was designed to do.
In addition, Investigators in Chile conclude that variants, including the lambda COVID-19 variant, is not only more infectious than standard SARS-CoV-2, but could also possibly shrug off vaccines. The first case in the United States has been spotted at Houston Methodist Hospital. (Infection Control Today, July 30 2021)
Kevin Kavanagh, MD, a member of ICT®’s Editorial Advisory Board, argues that the emergence of the lambda variant underscores the need to consider vaccines just 1 layer of protection against COVID-19 infection. (Infection Control Today, July 30 2021)
Additional SARS-CoV-2 variants are present and being monitored closely as they spread globally. These include Lambda, Eta, Iota and Kappa.
Due to global movement (travel) of people from all countries, we will continue to see mutations/variants of viruses impact the health of the entire global population.
For the general population as well as health care workers, the daily intranasal application of APTT3X™ can accomplish an important, and safe, barrier to decrease the level of exposure to viruses. It is "another layer of protection".
An important fact: there are many healthcare workers who have used APTT3X™ for more than a year and continue to apply the APTT3X™ formulation even after vaccinations due to the viral variants impacting illness and spread of COVID.
Dr Anthony Gross, DO MSc, Medical Director & Director of Occupational HealthSanta Cruz Valley Regional Hospital, Tucson AZ, states "As a physician on the front lines, I have been personally using the APTT3X formulation intranasal daily for over a year as my COVID preventative strategy, before the routine availability of vaccines. I have since been vaccinated for COVID 19 and I continue to use the APTT3X daily to protect against the new variants".
Dr. Daniela Vincent, D.O., Captain, USAF states, "As a physician caring for patients throughout the entirety of the pandemic, I have been using APTT3X daily. For over a year, and prior to being vaccinated, I have personally been using intranasal APTT3X formulation as part of my COVID-19 preventative strategy. Though I am now vaccinated, I continue to use l APTT3X daily to protect against COVID and any new variants".
Appropriate use of the APTT3X™ formulation can decrease the risk of not only illness, but becoming a Spreader (shedder) of these viral variants over time. The application of the APTT3X™ formulation once a day will be impactful in keeping you, your family, workplace and friends safe.
The effectiveness of the APTT3X™ formulation is not impacted or reduced by any viral variant or mutation. The destruction or neutralization of the virus is immediate upon contact. While not a “cure,” APTT3X™ is another layer of protection that is available now and can be used by people of all ages. Importantly, there have been no reported side effects in the 8 years of use of the APTT3X™ formulation.
Make this a daily intranasal application after brushing your teeth in the morning. It only takes 30 seconds to properly apply APTT3X™ formulation allowing you and your family to proceed through your day with a new confidence of health.
Listen to Interviews with Dr. Huber regarding the use of this the APTT3X™ formulation for prevention of COVID and Variants
To learn more or buy please visit the website: www.aptt3x.com
Brian Huber
Patient Focused Tele-Health
+1 214-563-4472
email us here