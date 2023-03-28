Submit Release
April is Alcohol Awareness Month

Each week in April, ABCD will send information designed to share and encourage safe and responsible alcohol choices, sales, and service.

Our weekly topics will be:

April 3
Responsible Night Out
April 10
Responsibly Handling Tipsy Customers
April 17
Responsible Alcohol Establishment Best Practices
April 23
Responsibly Carding – the ABCs of IDs

In addition to best practices, tips, and strategies, there will be weekly posters highlighting the topic of the week. These full-color, print-ready posters will be available on our Printables page or you may order them from the Alcohol Education Portal, and we encourage you to share them with your staff and post or hang them in your establishment.

Together, we can provide every Montanan with the tools and knowledge to opt for a good and responsible time.

