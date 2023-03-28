April is Alcohol Awareness Month

Each week in April, ABCD will send information designed to share and encourage safe and responsible alcohol choices, sales, and service.

Our weekly topics will be:

April 3 Responsible Night Out April 10 Responsibly Handling Tipsy Customers April 17 Responsible Alcohol Establishment Best Practices April 23 Responsibly Carding – the ABCs of IDs

In addition to best practices, tips, and strategies, there will be weekly posters highlighting the topic of the week. These full-color, print-ready posters will be available on our Printables page or you may order them from the Alcohol Education Portal, and we encourage you to share them with your staff and post or hang them in your establishment.

Together, we can provide every Montanan with the tools and knowledge to opt for a good and responsible time.