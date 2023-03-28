April is Alcohol Awareness Month

There were 2,440 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,355 in the last 365 days.
Each week in April, ABCD will send information designed to share and encourage safe and responsible alcohol choices, sales, and service.
Our weekly topics will be:
In addition to best practices, tips, and strategies, there will be weekly posters highlighting the topic of the week. These full-color, print-ready posters will be available on our Printables page or you may order them from the Alcohol Education Portal, and we encourage you to share them with your staff and post or hang them in your establishment.
Together, we can provide every Montanan with the tools and knowledge to opt for a good and responsible time.