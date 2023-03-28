Submit Release
Summer seasonal positions available in Iowa state parks

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) State Parks Bureau is looking for job applicants for seasonal park officer and employee openings in 24 parks around the state.

Jobs duties include assisting park staff in patrolling the park, helping visitors, monitoring reservations, registering campers and doing seasonal park maintenance such as mowing, trimming, trail work and facility repair and cleaning.

Applications need to be made through the individual parks. For a list of parks with openings and their contact information, visit www.iowadnr.gov/Employment

Summer seasonal positions available in Iowa state parks

