Nicus Cost Transparency Now Certified in the ServiceNow Store

World-Class ITFM/TBM solution Built on Now

ROANOKE, VA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicus Software, Inc., today

announced its Cost Transparency solution has received certification with ServiceNow and is available now in the ServiceNow Store.

Nicus Cost Transparency is a ServiceNow certified application that delivers class-leading cost-modeling, cost allocation, show-back, and charge-back (Bill of IT) capabilities that are high-performance, flexible, and highly scalable.

• Leverages ServiceNow best-in-class capabilities to simplify the administration of user management, security controls, integration, and workflow capabilities.

• One place to manage all your data – no need for time-consuming, expensive integration efforts.

• Quickly integrate other ServiceNow applications like Asset Management and CMDB, connecting direct and indirect costs for deeper insights on App and

Service TCO and more informed decisions.

• Designed for scale and flexibility to process large data sets, complex cost models, and billing calculations that many applications can't manage.

Certification by ServiceNow is only granted to Apps available in the ServiceNow Store and signifies that Nicus has successfully completed a series of tests surrounding Now Platform® security, compatibility, performance, and integration interoperability. The certification also reflects that ServiceNow best practices are utilized in the design and implementation of Nicus Cost Transparency.

About Nicus Software

Nicus is a leading provider of IT Financial Management (ITFM) and Technology Business Management (TBM) solutions tailored to the needs of high-performance private and public sector organizations. Nicus enables more informed and profitable technology decisions while helping IT leaders and practitioners tell their value story using a comprehensive software suite and AI-powered insights engine, including solutions for IT Planning, Cost Transparency, Cloud Transparency, Bill of IT, Application TCO, IT Benchmarking, and more. See how Nicus elevates IT to empower business at www.nicus.com.

ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, Now Platform, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

Nicus & ServiceNow