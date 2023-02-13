Nicus Announces World-Class ITFM/TBM for ServiceNow

Elevating IT Financial Management and expanding possibilities, powered by ServiceNow.

Our solution delivers capabilities with the performance and scalability previously not available for ITFM/TBM on the ServiceNow platform.” — John Clark, CEO

ROANOKE, VA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicus Software Inc, a leading vendor of IT Financial Management (ITFM) and Technology Business Management (TBM) solutions has announced a release of its ITFM/TBM solution built natively on the ServiceNow platform.

Taking advantage of the strategic value ServiceNow provides in the Public and Private sector markets, Nicus delivers class-leading cost-modeling, cost allocation, show-back and charge-back (Bill of IT) capabilities that are high-performance, flexible and highly scalable, all on the ServiceNow platform. Nicus will be generally available for purchase from the ServiceNow App Store mid-March of 2023.

“We are very pleased to announce a mature ITFM/TBM solution for the ServiceNow platform derived from our years of successfully delivering IT cost optimization and spend transparency to a wide range of organizations. Our solution delivers capabilities with the performance and scalability previously not available for ITFM/TBM on the ServiceNow platform. With Nicus, customers can increase the value of their ServiceNow investment by providing a solution that delivers cost and value insights across the organization. This offering uniquely positions Nicus as the only provider with ITFM solutions delivered via multiple platforms - private cloud, or native on ServiceNow,” said John Clark, CEO at Nicus.

ServiceNow related benefits:

• Designed from the ground up to run natively on the ServiceNow platform.

• Leverages ServiceNow best-in-class capabilities to simplify administration of user management, security controls, integration, and workflow capabilities.

• One place to manage all your data – no need for time consuming, expensive integration efforts.

• Quickly integrate other ServiceNow applications like Asset Management and CMDB for deeper cost insights and more informed decisioning.

• Takes advantage of ServiceNow's improvements to their platform over time

• Designed for scale and flexibility - to process large data sets, complex cost models, and billing calculations that many applications can't manage.



Visit https://www.nicus.com to learn more about Nicus and our new solution for ServiceNow.

About Nicus

Nicus is a leading provider of IT Financial Management (ITFM) and Technology Business Management (TBM) solutions tailored to the needs of high-performance private and public sector organizations. Nicus enables more informed and profitable technology decisions while helping IT leaders and practitioners tell their value story using a comprehensive software suite and AI-powered insights engine, including solutions for IT Planning, Cost Transparency, Cloud Transparency, Bill of IT, Application TCO, IT Benchmarking and more. See how Nicus elevates IT to empower business at www.nicus.com.