New Children’s Book Teaches How Our Imperfections Make Us Perfect

— Elementary School PTA VP Jen Duvall
UNITED STATES, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Everyone has felt like an outsider at some point. People instinctually are driven to find their “tribe.” Living within a community provides basic feelings of security and, more deeply, feelings of connection and love.
Unfortunately, many people — especially children — feel they need to change themselves in order to fit into a group. But people aren't destined to categorically conform to a standard of a group or title. We are made to be our own beautiful, individual selves, and to connect with those to whom we are drawn.
With society placing so much pressure on children to determine where they fit in, Jamie James’ newest book, PERFECTLY IMPERFECTLY YOU, aims to encourage them to just be themselves — to learn, feel, express and celebrate their differences.
“From your first interactions with others, you'll find not everyone is for you,” Jamie tells children. “Don't be discouraged … use them as opportunities to get to know the most beautiful person, the one you should be the biggest fan of — YOU.”
Through Jamie’s lyrical writing and Yogesh Mahajan’s colorful illustrations, the book shows a variety of physical characteristics and personality quirks that make people seemingly “imperfect.” But as Jamie points out by the end of the book, these imperfections make everyone unique and irreplaceable, and the right people will see that.
“There will be those who don't like your opinions, looks, or you as a whole,” Jamie says. “Cordially pass on their company. Surround yourself with those who not only bring out the best in you, but the ones who encourage you to be you.”
Jamie has held a lifelong love for poetry and writing. Through her deep love and commitment to give her two children what her childhood didn't have, she wrote some stories. Jamie wanted to write stories that weren’t only easy to read, but also contained simple, universal messages to help children with their questions and concerns.
Many of Jamie’s books aim to help children embrace their individuality and feel empowered while also celebrating the similarities that connect people. In writing these stories, Jamie saw the reactions from children close to her and her passion was once again ignited.
Her latest book is already capturing the hearts of children and parents alike.
“What I love about this book is that it delivers a powerful message in a way that's accessible and fun for kids. The illustrations are bright and colorful, and the rhyming text is catchy and engaging,” says Jen Duvall, vice president of an elementary school Parent Teacher Association.
“Overall, PERFECTLY IMPERFECTLY YOU is a wonderful addition to any children's bookshelf,” Duvall continues. “It promotes self-acceptance and individuality while also teaching kids to be brave and true to themselves. I highly recommend this book to parents, teachers and caregivers who want to instill these important values in young children.”
“PERFECTLY IMPERFECT YOU is a wonderful, colorful reminder for children and adults alike: ‘The things that might make you feel out of place make a beautiful human that can't be replaced.’ It can be a challenge not to fit into the labels we think we should, yet Jamie captures it beautifully. ‘You, as you come, are exactly who our world needs!’ “ --Tracy Lefebvre, PCC, MSPP, Ph.D. Student-Human Development
PERFECTLY IMPERFECTLY YOU is available on Amazon and other popular retail outlets where books are sold.
About the Author
In grade school, Jamie James dabbled in writing. Although her rural Ohio roots didn't create an environment to encourage her talent, they did teach her work ethic. Through that work ethic, she landed in mortgage lending for 20 years. She spent 30 years in rural America before moving to the Atlanta area in 2012, where she settled down and had two children. After reading many children's books through the years, she wondered if she still had the spark. She asked herself, “Why aren’t I writing not only for my children, but for all of our children to address their questions, concerns, and problems?” She grabbed a pen and has not looked back. Visit www.authorjamiejames.com.
