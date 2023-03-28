Le Rêve Estate, Offering Unmatched Private Waterfront Views, up for April Absolute Auction

Indiana mansion on 15 acre waterfront property up for auction on April 15. The serene lakefront location offers a private boat dock and a pigeonnier. Adjacent to the home is a barn structure with two stalls and a separate living quarter. The estate is a modern masterpiece that reflects the beauty of the surrounding natural lands. The property also features an expansive outdoor space, nestled along the tranquil waters of Bischoff Reservoir. Included is a covered porch, numerous patio spaces, a greenhouse, a pool, and a hot tub.

The multi-million-dollar mansion, which sits on 15 acres along Bischoff Reservoir in Indiana, will be auctioned to the highest bidder on April 15.

Affectionately referred to as ‘Le Rêve,’ this award-winning private estate is located along the shores of Bischoff Lake in Batesville, revered as one of the best places to live in Indiana.” — Daniel DeCaro

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, U.S., March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- DeCaro Auctions International is auctioning one of Indiana’s most scenic and serene estates.

Located in the heart of Southeastern Indiana, and within just a short drive to numerous metropolitan areas including Cincinnati, Ohio, and Indianapolis, Indiana, the mansion sits on nearly 15 acres of land where small-town charm intersects with luxury.

With an elongated driveway and a privacy gate, the estate provides a private and distinguished setting. Boasting an impressive 16,068 square feet, this architectural masterpiece offers a unique blend of sophistication and luxury, all set within a private natural environment. Upon entering through the craftsman wood doors, you are met with ornate tile and exposed wooden beams. The open-concept floor plan creates a seamless flow throughout the house, allowing for effortless entertaining and relaxation. The living room is a grand space with soaring ceilings, a stone fireplace, and intricate woodwork. The property's unique architectural features, high-end finishes, and impressive details make this home truly one of a kind.

This breathtaking mansion features a gourmet kitchen that is a chef's dream, complete with high-end appliances, a large center island, and ample storage space. This expansive kitchen flows directly into the dining room, which offers space for hosting large gatherings. French design continues to weave its way throughout the home highlighting timeless finishes and refined craftsmanship. The interior is bright and airy, with walls of windows that bring the outdoors inside.

The main house features five bedrooms, each with its own ensuite bathroom, as well as several bonus rooms that can be used as a home office, a home gym, a billiards room, or a theater room. The master bathroom features a closet worthy of an estate this size, complete with an ensuite bathroom and a large soaking tub. Additionally, a wood-paneled elevator is located on the main level.

The property also features an expansive outdoor space, nestled along the tranquil waters of Bischoff Reservoir. Included is a covered porch, numerous patio spaces, a greenhouse, a pool, and a hot tub. The serene lakefront location offers a private boat dock and a pigeonnier. Adjacent to the home is a barn structure with two stalls and a separate living quarter. The estate is a modern masterpiece that reflects the beauty of the surrounding natural landscape.

“Affectionately referred to as ‘Le Rêve,’ this award-winning private estate is located along the shores of Bischoff Lake in Batesville, revered as one of the best places to live in Indiana. The estate presents a very special opportunity, as it will be sold at a Truly Absolute Auction, to the highest bidder, Without Reserve,” said DeCaro Auctions International Founder and President Daniel DeCaro.

The live, Truly Absolute Auction will take place at the property on April 15, at 11:00 a.m. local time.

Private previews of the property are available every Saturday and Sunday starting March 25, 2023, until the auction from 1 - 4 p.m. with additional private showings during the week by appointment. Broker participation is invited, 2% co-broke.

To schedule a private preview, please call the office of DeCaro Auctions International at 1.800.332.3767. Visit decaroauctions.com for full property information.

About DeCaro Auctions International

For more than 40 years, Daniel DeCaro has remained the foremost innovator and leader in the field of auctioning prestigious, luxury real estate assets. With an unmatched reputation of integrity and a legacy of proven effectiveness and success, DeCaro Auctions International pairs motivated sellers with astute agents and sophisticated buyers. For more details, visit www.DeCaroAuctions.com