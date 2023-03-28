There were 2,431 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,216 in the last 365 days.
Court News ...2023-03-27-01
The Supreme Court of South Carolina
Re: SCCA 261 Form - Request for Court Interpreter
ADMINISTRATIVE ORDER
Pursuant to the provisions of Article V, Section 4 of the South Carolina Constitution,
IT IS ORDERED that the implementation of my prior Order, dated March 7, 2023, approving the use of SCCA Form 261, Request for Court Interpreter, shall be held in abeyance until May 3, 2023..
s/Donald W. Beatty
Donald W. Beatty
Chief Justice of South Carolina
Columbia, South Carolina
March 27, 2023