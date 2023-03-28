Re:  SCCA 261 Form - Request for Court Interpreter

ADMINISTRATIVE ORDER

Pursuant to the provisions of Article V, Section 4 of the South Carolina Constitution,

IT IS ORDERED that the implementation of my prior Order, dated March 7, 2023, approving the use of SCCA Form 261, Request for Court Interpreter, shall be held in abeyance until May 3, 2023..

s/Donald W. Beatty

Donald W. Beatty

Chief Justice of South Carolina

Columbia, South Carolina

March 27, 2023



