Re: SCCA 261 Form – Request for Court Interpreter

2023-03-27-01

The Supreme Court of South Carolina

Re:  SCCA 261 Form - Request for Court Interpreter

ADMINISTRATIVE ORDER


Pursuant to the provisions of Article V, Section 4 of the South Carolina Constitution,

IT IS ORDERED that the implementation of my prior Order, dated March 7, 2023, approving the use of SCCA Form 261, Request for Court Interpreter, shall be held in abeyance until May 3, 2023.. 

 

 

s/Donald W. Beatty                                   
Donald W. Beatty
Chief Justice of South Carolina

 

Columbia, South Carolina
March 27, 2023

 




