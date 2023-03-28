Submit Release
Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of the Victims of the Tragedy in Nashville, Tennessee

 

 

TO:                  Tom Berger, Director of Real Estate Management and Development

 

FROM:            Governor Ron DeSantis

 

DATE:            Tuesday, March 28, 2023

 

RE:                  Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of the Victims of the Tragedy in Nashville, Tennessee

 

As a mark of respect for the victims of the senseless acts of violence perpetrated on March 27, 2023, by a murderer at The Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. directed all flags to be lowered to half-staff immediately. Pursuant to this direction, I hereby direct the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff at all local and state buildings, installations, and grounds throughout the State of Florida immediately until sunset on Friday, March 31, 2023.

 

Please see the Proclamation by President Joseph R. Biden, Jr here.

 

###

Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of the Victims of the Tragedy in Nashville, Tennessee

