Teenage Entrepreneur Wins Free Website From Get Online NOLA

New Orleans, LA-based website design company awards a new website to Sassy A Cosmetics in honor of their 10 year anniversary.
Winning this grant means the world to me. Allowing customers to visit my new professional website and easily buy our unique products will definitely help grow my business.”
— Asia Dillon
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Get Online NOLA, a woman-owned small business specializing in digital marketing, announced today that the 2023 recipient of the Get Online NOLA grant is Sassy A Cosmetics. As the winner of the grant, Sassy A Cosmetics will receive a free website to help scale their growing beauty brand.
Sassy A Cosmetics was founded by 15-year-old Asia Dillon in 2018. Asia, then age 11, wasn’t planning to start a business. She simply set out to help soothe her younger sister’s painful eczema-chapped lips. Realizing that conventional products could cause more irritation, she decided to create her own natural formula. The product was such a success that Asia started selling it at local pop-ups. Since then, the teenage CEO and her mom Latrice have grown the business and product line to include lip balms, lipsticks, and other cosmetic products. Her dedication to bringing Sassy A products to life is exciting to see for all business owners.
Asia says, “Winning this grant means the world to me. Allowing customers to visit my new professional website and easily buy our unique products will definitely help grow my business.”
Get Online NOLA is celebrating its 10th anniversary in business this year. The web design and marketing firm was born out of love for New Orleans and the desire to support the businesses that make our city unique. Get Online NOLA recognizes the need to help new businesses and aspiring entrepreneurs get ahead in the ever increasing competitive digital world. It's in that spirit that the agency launched the annual Get Online NOLA grant in 2022. The grant awards a free website to a deserving small business or charity every year. A high-quality website can help these organizations grow and thrive in our digitally-driven economy.
Founder of Get Online NOLA, Wendy Dolan says, “We are so excited to award Sassy A Cosmetics a free website! Asia Dillon is an inspiring young woman with a fantastic natural product! It’s obvious that Asia is working incredibly hard to be both a successful student and a thriving business owner. Our whole team couldn’t be more excited to help Sassy A Cosmetics grow.”
Allison Schmidt
Get Online NOLA
+1 504-482-1096
marketing@getonlinenola.com
