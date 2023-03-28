Submit Release
DHHR to Host Interviewing Event for Position of Child Protective Service Worker in McDowell County

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) will host an in-person interviewing event for the position of Child Protective Service Worker in McDowell County from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on March 30, 2023. The event will occur at the McDowell County DHHR office at 840 Virginia Avenue, Welch, WV 24801.

Child Protective Service Workers work within the Bureau of Social Services to protect children experiencing abuse and neglect, work with families to help resolve conflicts and assist families in accessing social services. Ideal candidates are compassionate and dedicated individuals. 

To set up an interview time, please email DHHRJobs@wv.gov​ or call 304-389-6058.

Job seekers are encouraged to visit DHHR’s website for a list of open positions and career opportunities throughout the state.

