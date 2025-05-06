West Virginia Department of Human Services Honors National Foster Care Month

​The West Virginia Department of Human Services (DoHS) joins partners across the state and the nation in commemorating National Foster Care Month by honoring the individuals and organizations dedicated to supporting children and youth in foster care. This month serves as an opportunity to recognize and celebrate the foster families, caseworkers, and community members who play a critical role in the safety, well-being, and future of West Virginia’s children.

“Foster parents are at the heart of our efforts to provide stable and nurturing environments for children in need,” said Alex Mayer, Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Human Services. “Throughout this month and every month we are deeply grateful for their unwavering commitment to the children and families of West Virginia. It is only through the collective effort of foster families, our DoHS staff, and community partners that we are able to help children grow up in safe and supportive homes.”

The primary goal of foster care is reunification, helping children safely return to their families when possible. West Virginia continues to lead the nation in kinship placements, a reflection of the state’s deep-rooted commitment to preserving family connections and ensuring children remain in familiar, loving environments.



“Foster care is about more than providing shelter. It is about offering children a sense of stability, belonging, and hope for the future,” said Lorie Bragg, DoHS Bureau for Social Services Interim Commissioner. “The dedication of our foster families and staff to creating those stable environments is invaluable. Together, we work to ensure that every child in foster care has the opportunity to thrive.”

In April, DoHS and Chestnut Mountain Village successfully launched CarePortal in Monongalia County, bringing together local community partners to provide vital resources and support to families in need. This effort helps prevent unnecessary entry into the foster care system by ensuring families have access to essential items and assistance. The next CarePortal event will take place in Preston County on May 13, 2025, continuing this collaborative effort to connect families with everything from clothing and furniture to emotional support.

To learn more about becoming a foster parent, visit wefosterwv.org. To explore careers in the child welfare field, visit dhhr.wv.gov/Pages/Career- Opportunities.aspx.

