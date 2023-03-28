62% of workers now expect hybrid working

Survey results #1 Survey Results #2

Always strive to lean into work-life balance. No one should have to choose between being in an office 9-5 for five days a week or picking their kids up from school.” — Dan Tyre

BIRMINGHAM, UNITED KINGDOM, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In the face of growing labour strikes across the UK, companies are taking proactive measures to improve workplace culture and increase employee happiness. In recent years, a negative narrative has developed around traditional office spaces, leading many to believe that they are outdated and detrimental to employee wellbeing. However, a new trend is emerging, with companies creating social and comfortable workplaces to meet the changing expectations of their employees in a bid to retain staff and avoid high turnovers.

Figures from PWC’s Global Workforce Hopes and Fears Survey suggested that one in five workers planned to quit their job before the end of 2022, leaving employers at risk of losing staff in the great resignation trend that followed.

However, further statistics from the survey suggest that,

‘Employees largely believe that their employer will provide work options they like in the coming year. 62% of respondents said they prefer some mix of in-person and remote work, and 63% said they expect their company to offer that kind of approach in the next 12 months, compared with 72% in the 2021 survey. But there’s a disconnect at the extremes: 26% of employees would prefer full-time remote work, but only 18% said their employer is likely to adopt that model. Another 18% said that their employer is likely to require full-time in-person work, which just 11% of employees prefer.’

With employee satisfaction hitting a low in certain industries, long hours, lack of work-life balance, and poor management are being cited as the main reasons. Leading to a surge in strikes across various sectors, including transportation, healthcare, and education. In response, employers are recognising the importance of creating a positive work environment that fosters happiness and productivity.

This leads employers to consider what elements are most important for employee satisfaction. According to a recent survey by Plant Plan (pictured below), 3/4s of people asked would choose a higher wage over a happier place to work. Out of 70,000 people asked 23.39% said that they would not choose a higher wage over a happier workplace, and a considerable 76.61% said that they would.

To investigate this further, Plant Plan has developed The Happy Workplace guide to help employers understand the key to achieving workplace happiness. The guide takes insights from experts in six fields of workplace expertise, including recruitment, HR, technology and design.

Dan Tyre from award winning workplace Hubspot, discusses what he considers to be the key elements of creating a happy workplace in the guide,

‘Invest in great management training to help leaders navigate current challenges – whether that’s managing a globally-distributed team or helping employees battle burnout. Prioritise diversity, inclusion, and belonging. Creating a workplace where everyone can bring their whole self to work is critically important. And lastly, always strive to lean into work-life balance. No one should have to choose between being in an office 9-5 for five days a week or picking their kids up from school. Hybrid work gives people the autonomy and flexibility to work around their lives - not the other way around.’

This approach has been reflected across a variety of sectors, with companies investing in innovative designs and amenities to encourage employees to return to the workplace. From communal areas to games rooms and flexible working hours, these changes are intended to improve employee happiness, boost morale, and create a positive work-life balance.

As the narrative around office spaces continues to shift, it is clear that businesses are embracing change and creating environments that reflect the evolving expectations of their employees. By prioritising happiness and wellbeing, companies can build a more motivated and engaged workforce, leading to increased productivity and, ultimately, greater success.