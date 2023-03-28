Granite Comfort Expands Footprint in Philadelphia with Timothy Off Heating, Air Conditioning, and Plumbing Acquisition

Timothy Off Heating, Air Conditioning, and Plumbing
Granite Comfort Expands in Philadelphia with Three Acquisitions--Worcester HVAC, Len Sciulli and Sons, and Timothy Off Heating, Air Conditioning, & Plumbing
Our goal is to accelerate growth by merging with Signature HVAC. As a result, we will introduce EASE Comfort® which offers our customers the most comprehensive HVAC and plumbing replacement options.”
— Tim Off
NEW YORK CITY, NY, USA, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Granite Comfort, a leading residential HVAC and plumbing platform company with a unique residential infrastructure as-a-service strategy announced that it has completed the acquisition of three highly reputable heating, air conditioning, and plumbing companies based in metro Philadelphia: Worcester Heating and Air Conditioning, Len Sciulli and Sons, and Timothy Off Heating, Air Conditioning, and Plumbing. Each company will be integrated with Signature HVAC based in West Chester, PA. The three partnerships strengthen the services Signature HVAC is offering in Chester County and expands their presence in Montgomery and Delaware counties. Granite Comfort operates in multiple metropolitan areas including Dallas, Raleigh, Chicago, Scranton, Atlanta, New York, and Philadelphia, under their respective brands.
The most recent acquisition, Timothy Off, specializes in professional heating, air conditioning, plumbing, and geothermal installation, service, and repair. Tim Off and Bob Gress, President of Signature HVAC, have known each other for over 30 years and have spent their careers focused on taking care of their customers and providing high-quality services. The merging of these two strong brands will create a leading home services brand in Chester County, PA.
Granite Comfort, led by CEO Alex Black, invests in and partners with leading residential HVAC and plumbing businesses with a unique leasing strategy called EASE Comfort®. EASE Comfort allows customers to lease energy-efficient HVAC systems or water heaters under long-term agreements, providing residential energy infrastructure as a service at no upfront cost to the customer. Granite Comfort was founded in 2019 by industry veteran Alex Black and Tiger Infrastructure Partners.
“The acquisition of Timothy Off expands Granite Comfort’s footprint in the Philadelphia metropolitan area creating a dominant presence in Chester County, PA,” said Alex Black. “We are excited to have Tim Off and their staff join the Signature HVAC team as we continue to grow. Timothy Off has a thriving business that provides family-like service and has exhibited notable organic growth, especially in plumbing and boiler offerings.”
Tim Off, General Manager of Plumbing at Signature HVAC, said: “Our goal is to accelerate the next phase of our growth by merging with Signature HVAC. As a result, we will be introducing EASE Comfort® and implementing best practices, which will allow us to offer our customers the most comprehensive HVAC and plumbing replacement options while maintaining our focus on exceptional customer service.” Post-transaction, Tim Off will continue to manage the plumbing division of the combined Timothy Off and Signature HVAC brands.
About Granite Comfort
Granite Comfort, founded in 2019, is a residential HVAC and plumbing platform company that invests in and partners with leading residential HVAC companies in the United States. The Granite Comfort business model assists partner businesses by enabling them to add a lease offering, EASE Comfort®, to their existing portfolio of home comfort solutions, creating a unique and differentiated selling proposition that is proven to result in accelerated and more predictable business growth. For more information, visit www.granitecomfort.com.
About Tiger Infrastructure Partners
Tiger Infrastructure Partners is an innovative private equity firm focused on providing transformational growth capital to middle market infrastructure companies. Tiger's value-add approach targets growth investments across the Digital Infrastructure, Energy Transition and Transportation sectors in North America and Europe, where Tiger believes strong tailwinds are driving demand for new infrastructure. Tiger maintains offices in New York and London. For more information, visit www.tigerinfrastructure.com.
Alison Albrecht
Granite Comfort, LP
+1 248-875-7346 email us here
You just read:
Granite Comfort Expands Footprint in Philadelphia with Timothy Off Heating, Air Conditioning, and Plumbing Acquisition
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Alison Albrecht
Granite Comfort, LP
+1 248-875-7346
email us here