Granite Comfort Expands Footprint to New York with Acquisition of Yost & Campbell Heating, Cooling & Generators
Yost & Campbell is a residential air conditioning, heating, and generator company serving Westchester and Bronx County, New York.
“We are excited to partner with Granite Comfort to accelerate growth, establish best practices and introduce EASE Comfort®. We will offer our customers the most comprehensive HVAC replacement options.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Granite Comfort, a leading residential HVAC and plumbing platform company, announced today that it has acquired Yost & Campbell Heating, Cooling & Generators (“Yost & Campbell”). Yost & Campbell is a residential air conditioning, heating, and generator company serving Westchester and Bronx County, New York. Yost & Campbell is the eighth member of the Granite Comfort organization, joining Dallas-based Frymire Home Services and Strittmatter Air Conditioning, Heating & Plumbing, Raleigh-based Air Experts, Philadelphia-based Signature HVAC, Chicago-based Green Air Care, Carbondale, PA-based T.E. Spall & Son, and Atlanta, GA-based Anytime Heating, Cooling, and Plumbing. Granite Comfort’s partners continue to operate under their respective brands.
— Tom Monahan
For 83 years, Yost & Campbell has specialized in professional heating, cooling, and generator installation, service, and repair. Tom and Kevin Monahan joined the company 40 years ago, assisting their father, and have been managing the business since 1994. Yost & Campbell has been locally owned and operated since 1939.
Granite Comfort, led by CEO Alex Black, invests in and partners with leading residential HVAC and plumbing businesses with a unique rental strategy called EASE Comfort®. EASE Comfort allows customers to lease energy-efficient HVAC systems or water heaters under long-term agreements, providing residential energy infrastructure-as-a-service at no upfront cost to the customer. Granite Comfort was founded in 2019 by industry veteran Alex Black and Tiger Infrastructure Partners.
“The acquisition of Yost & Campbell expands Granite Comfort’s footprint into our sixth state and the largest metropolitan region in the US” said Alex Black. “Yost & Campbell has a long and successful track record providing family-like service and has demonstrated impressive organic growth. We are excited to have Tom and Kevin Monahan and their staff join the Granite Comfort team as we continue to grow.”
Tom Monahan, President of Yost & Campbell, said: “We are excited to partner with Granite Comfort to accelerate our next phase of growth, introduce EASE Comfort® lease products and establish best practices. We will offer our customers the most comprehensive HVAC replacement options while focusing on exceptional customer service.” Post-transaction, Tom and Kevin Monahan will continue with Yost & Campbell Heating, Cooling & Generators.
Yost & Campbell was advised on the transaction by BellMark Partners, LLC.
About Granite Comfort
Granite Comfort, founded in 2019, is a residential HVAC and plumbing platform company that invests in and partners with leading residential HVAC companies in the United States. The Granite Comfort business model assists partner businesses by enabling them to add a lease offering, EASE Comfort®, to their existing portfolio of home comfort solutions, creating a unique and differentiated selling proposition that is proven to result in accelerated and more predictable business growth. For more information, visit www.granitecomfort.com
About Tiger Infrastructure Partners
Tiger Infrastructure Partners is a leading middle market investor focused on providing transformational growth capital to enable the infrastructure of tomorrow. Tiger targets superior risk-adjusted returns for its investors by employing the firm's value-add approach to growth investments across the Digital Infrastructure, Energy Transition and Transportation sectors in North America and Europe, where significant tailwinds are driving demand for new infrastructure. For more information, visit www.tigerinfrastructure.com
Alison Albrecht
Granite Comfort, LP
alison.albrecht@granitecomfort.com