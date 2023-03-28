New Dubai CEO of DB Investing ‘thrilled’ for his new role

FSA-licensed Forex and CFD broker DB Investing announced a new Dubai-based CEO, directly in charge of the business for the MENA region.
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Seychelles-regulated securities dealer DB Investing has announced a new hire on the C level. Industry veteran Anvar Hussain will spearhead the business affairs in the challenging MENA region for his new company.
The multilingual professional has extensive banking and finance experience, boasting multiple senior roles in his successful career so far. He has degrees in mathematics and accounting.
‘A natural problem-solver with soft skills’
Anvar defines himself as “a friendly CEO who has learned to put people before business” long ago. His soft, interpersonal skills allow him to easily take charge of complex situations and resolve issues that block the natural flow of business.
His extensive professional network will be among the most important assets he is bringing to the retail Forex company, which has ambitious goals for the MENA and Asia Pacific region.
Anvar Hussain remarked on the challenging aspect of the region, but praised the team and the management:
“The company has high ambitions and an amazing team of skilled professionals. I am simply thrilled to tackle any obstacles on my way while I am backed by this team. In my opinion, the success of any Forex broker lies in ensuring the best client experience and prompt payments. At DB Investing, we are continuously enhancing the client experience and ensuring prompt payments. With this value in our heart, and equipped with the team, we look forward to providing the best trading experience.”
So far, Anvar Hussain has worked in the financial services and online trading industry for 15+ years with a solid track record. He worked with banks, investment firms, and Forex brokers in various capacities, including managerial and executive roles. Over the years, he obtained proficiency with DFSA, ADGM, DED, and DMCC rules and regulations.
A highly challenging and competitive region
Lately, DB Investing has become a synonym with progress and convenience, as the broker announced numerous additions to their Business Development team and improvements to their payment solutions.
One of the impressive developments was the launch of a convenient integration with Binance Pay, allowing clients direct payments from their Binance wallet. More integrations followed with Skrill, Neteller, and Directa24.
The Horizon for DB Investing
DB Investing has been a part of most industry events concerning Forex and Partnership lately. The retail broker has growing teams of professionals in Dubai, Cyprus, and other major hubs around the world. DB Investing team serves in English, Arabic, Spanish, and Portuguese, with a focus to expand their business in MENA, LATAM, Africa, and South Asia. They offer more than a thousand financial assets with fair pricing, ready to be traded on MetaTrader 5 and SIRIX platforms.
For partnership inquiries, you can contact DB Investing at partnership@dbinvesting.com
