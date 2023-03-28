ModWash is Making a Splash in Fort Myers, FL

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The new ModWash Car Wash in Fort Myers will have a buzzy atmosphere and a wide choice of cutting-edge services. With every wash, ModWash offers free vacuums, air tools, automatic mat cleaners, microfiber towels, and their well-known ModAir™ freshener. Their main objective is to give exceptional customer service and create a welcoming environment in which you can relax and take care of your car or truck. Time is a luxury. This express car wash offers efficient processes that save time. Guests have the option of purchasing a single wash or a ModMembership, which entitles them to an unlimited number of washes each month.
ModWash is dedicated to protecting the environment using 100% biodegradable cleaning supplies and cutting-edge water management technology. 120 gallons or more can be used when washing at home or at a spray wash. ModWash reduces the amount of water used per automobile by utilizing advanced filtering, cleaning, and water recycling technologies. Only 30 gallons are needed for each wash! Also, a chemical reclaim system is implemented for trapping and storing toxins from cars until they can be properly disposed of.
The mission of ModWash is to create a positive ripple. That is what the ModDrop signifies. The brilliant colors along with the fun, kind culture and exceptional service create a positive ripple in every community they serve.
Both the local community and the ModWash team members benefit from the positive ripple effect. They are committed to providing possibilities for promotion in order to support the success of their team. By funding career and life skills training, offering a career path, and a professional development program, ModWash invests in its team members with long term growth in mind. With the help of these programs, ModWash staff members have the chance to advance into management, district, and regional positions or even the company's headquarters in Downtown Chattanooga.
