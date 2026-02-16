ModWash Brings a Positive Ripple to Magnolia, New Jersey

MAGNOLIA, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ModWash is thrilled to announce the Grand Opening of its newest location at 201 South White Horse Pike, beginning Friday, February 20th, 2026, through the 22nd.Grand Opening DetailsJoin us, starting Friday, for a weekend of family-friendly fun, including a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by Chamber of Commerce Southern New Jersey at 12 PM, free washes, food, drinks, and ModSwag giveaways. On the first day of our celebration, ModWash will also present a donation of $1,000 to Magnolia Elementary School as a gesture of commitment to the community.To mark the occasion, ModWash is offering a special ModFounders pricing: the first 500 guests to sign up for a top ModMax Membership will receive their first month for just $10, followed by a locked-in rate of $25/month for life, a $44.99 value, and $20/month savings. New ModFounders will also receive a free t-shirt with their purchase of a ModMax Membership.The ModExperienceModWash is more than an express car wash: it’s an experience. Every visit includes ModPerks such as ModMat Cleaners, ModAir Fresheners, Powerful Vacuums, Microfiber Towels, Tire Inflators, Tunnel Scents, and Hit Music. ModWash also offers a 20% discount on all membership packages for our Heroes: Teachers and Students, Healthcare Workers, First Responders, Veterans, and Active-Duty Military Personnel.About ModWashFounded and operated by Karen Hutton, headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, ModWash has expanded to 126 locations. With 11 operating sites in New Jersey, ModWash will be opening 2 additional New Jersey locations in 2026. Come celebrate the Magnolia Grand Opening on February 20th, 2026, to see how ModWash is redefining the guest experience, fun, and cleanliness in the state of New Jersey.

