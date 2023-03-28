Submit Release
Traffic alert - Sheldon

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St Albans Barracks

 

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

Route 78, in between Shawville and Clark Rd, close to Route 105 in Sheldon, is closed due to a crash.

 

This incident is expected to last for until further notice.  Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.  

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area and seek alternate routes.  Please drive carefully.

 

Thank you!

Traffic alert - Sheldon

