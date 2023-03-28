Traffic alert - Sheldon

There were 2,406 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,655 in the last 365 days.
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
St Albans Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Route 78, in between Shawville and Clark Rd, close to Route 105 in Sheldon, is closed due to a crash.
This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area and seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
Thank you!