PolySign announces appointment of tech industry veteran Chuck Ocheret as Chief Technology Officer

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- PolySign, a leading provider of blockchain-enabled digital asset infrastructure for institutional investors, today announced the appointment of Charles (“Chuck”) Ocheret as its new Chief Technology Officer to oversee the next stage of its growth and technology development.

Ocheret brings with him over 35 years of software engineering experience across the finance, multimedia, and scientific industries. He has previously run technology, architecture and development at tier one hedge funds and investment banks where he has held responsibility for algorithmic trading, program trading, index and statistical arbitrage, automated market making, order management, trade warehouses, research platforms, as well as client and market connectivity for some of the most successful and highest-volume trading operations in the world.

He has presented on Distributed Ledger Technologies (DLT) and Cryptocurrencies in Financial Services to the United States House Committee on Agriculture and has served on the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s Technical Advisory Committee (CFTC TAC) providing recommendations around DLT, Artificial Intelligence, Cloud and Cybersecurity. He has also served on the CFTC TAC Subcommittee on DLT and Market Infrastructure.

Commenting on the appointment PolySign CEO Jack McDonald said: “We're thrilled to have Chuck join our senior leadership team as CTO of PolySign. With the various product initiatives we have underway at PolySign, Standard Custody and MG Stover, it was critical for us to find a professional of Chuck’s caliber and expertise in scaling infrastructure, coupled with his blockchain and digital asset experience.”

Ocheret said: “I'm humbled to be joining this talented team who share a brilliant vision for transforming the digital assets landscape. The most exciting projects for me are those with a large outward-facing impact on a global audience. What PolySign is doing will eliminate friction and obstacles for the digital assets industry. It is exactly the type of innovation that regulators are encouraging to keep investors in this asset class safe.”

About PolySign

PolySign is a transformative financial technology company providing institutional investors with cutting-edge blockchain-enabled infrastructure in support of digital assets across the capital markets and payments sectors. The PolySign family of products includes MG Stover and Standard Custody & Trust Co. MG Stover is an award-winning, full-service fund administration firm built by former auditors and fund operators to deliver world-class solutions to the alternative investment industry. PolySign’s New York-regulated custodian, Standard Custody & Trust Co., is a next-generation Qualified Custodian offering novel, patented technology for securing secret keys. For more information, please direct inquiries to mgstover.com and standardcustody.com.