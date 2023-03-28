BasBounce - The Latest Hyper Casual Game Taking the World by Storm
Mumbai, India, is the hometown of the Entrepreneur and Investor Jeet Chandan. His interest in entrepreneurship began at a young age.
If it's still in your mind, it's worth taking the risk”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Jeet Chandan developed his first Android application at the age of thirteen. He then founded his first startup, the "Help Uddaan Foundation," at the age of sixteen. He has gone to great lengths to inspire entrepreneurs to succeed in their start-ups in an effort to make a difference and to reverse the rising trend of unemployment. The incredible hyper casual games that Jeet Chandan and Vidhit Mehta of Shortgun are launching are at their peak. Vidhit Mehta, an investor/trader, avid gamer and entrepreneur Co-Founded Shortgun in late 2021. He has had a passion for gaming since he was six years old, and always wanted to be a part of the game-creation process. By drawing concepts and ideas from his years of gaming and brand building, he hopes to establish Shortgun as the brand that sets the standard for high-quality gaming in India and, eventually, the rest of the world.
Bas Bounce - Flex Forever is the newest hyper-casual game, launched by renowned gaming company - Shortgun. With over 35 thousand active downloads within the first two weeks of its release, this new game is rapidly gaining all the attention.
Bas Bounce is an intense and fun game with an instant gameplay mechanism that keeps players engaged for hours on end. It's a fast-paced game that requires quick reflexes and excellent timing. The objective of the game is to navigate a buzzing ball through a series of challenging obstacles and collect coins to unlock new levels.
Players must keep bouncing by swiping left or right, avoiding spikes, and collecting coins along the way. The game features stunning graphics and an upbeat soundtrack that keeps players motivated to keep playing.
"We're thrilled with the response we've received from players since the release of Bas Bounce," says Jeet Chandan. "Our team has worked hard to create a game that's not only fun and challenging but also unique and engaging. We're excited to see how the game continues to grow and evolve over time."
Bas Bounce has quickly become a fan favourite among mobile gamers. Its addictive gameplay and challenging levels keep players coming back for more. The game is available for download on both the App Store and Google Play Store.
Bas Bounce - Flex Forever is another example of the inventive and imaginative game development that Shortgun is widely praised for. A game that is enjoyable and challenging for players of all ages was created by the company's team of skilled developers and designers.
With the success of Bas Bounce, they are poised to continue their streak of hit games and maintain their position as one of the leading game development company in India. Shortgun has a vision to launch more games that are known for their stunning graphics, addictive gameplay, and unique features.
