Growth Heads Digital, actively establishing their own identity as a Full-Stack YOUTH-DRIVEN Digital Marketing Agency
Digital Marketing is maturing into the global village's town square of the future
We aspire to be the best and most influential channel for reaching Indian youth.”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Growth Heads Digital is one of the many agencies offering marketing solutions. However, in the cluttered market, this youth-run and GenZ-fuelled agency has established its own identity. Creating a fresh and next-gen approach for Marketing, this agency is offering solutions to brands that want to be seen by the youth, and also niching down to new tech industries like Gaming, Web3, and Metaverse.
— CEO Sohil Srivastava
Started in 2020, during the college days of the Co-Founders - Sohil Srivastava and Utkarsh Natta, this agency has now touched 8 Figures in its Revenue.
The scope of digital marketing is rapidly expanding, and will continue to do so for the foreseeable future. Businesses want a more interactive way to communicate with potential customers, and it's tipped to keep on growing. The expansion of Digital Marketing is expected to make a positive global impact. One can unlock new online opportunities by applying digital marketing and its tools.
Digital marketing has evolved progressively over the last few years. There are plenty of opportunities in this domain.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world, internet usage has skyrocketed. People have begun to understand the importance of digital marketing, as they have begun to do the majority of their tasks online.
This is exactly where young minds are engaged. The youth has accelerated their efforts to demonstrate their abilities while incorporating a broad concept of Digital Marketing into their professional lives. Creative minds in full bloom are now transforming into masters of Digital Marketing.
It is possible to predict that the next generation will readily accept the digital marketing culture and become accustomed to doing everything online. Given the number of opportunities and people's shifting interests toward digital marketing, the future of this industry appears to be very promising. The allure of digital marketing is that it seamlessly blends hard work and creativity. As a digital marketer, one has the freedom to expand their creative horizons to achieve your artistic vision.
Due to various rapid technological advancements, the way people consume and respond to marketing techniques has shifted dramatically from generation to generation. Marketing to Millennials is very different from marketing to Generation Z.
In a few years, Generation Z will account for roughly 40% of the consumer market. Businesses must keep up with the group's fast pace to gain members as loyal customers. When it comes to marketing, those who comprise Generation Z differ from previous generations.
Today's teens are re-evaluating their future careers, and many have decided that they do not want to work for anyone else.
Growth Heads Digital is one such startup that is expanding with the idea of a comprehensive digital marketing agency specializing in the Web3 and gaming industries.
When we enquired Sohil Srivastava - CEO of Growth Heads Digital, about the company's future plans, he said the following- “Growth Heads Digital aims to become India's largest Marketing Agency, providing full stack solutions to brands who want to reach the Youth Market. From Web3 to Gaming, to Entertainment and Sports, we want to be the best and biggest medium to reach the Youth of India.”
Utkarsh Natta, COO of Growth Heads Digital, addresses the question, Where do you see Growth Heads in the coming years? “Digital Marketing is always evolving. The industry has been growing for many years, and from time to time, we see new and fast growing marketing mediums to find new customers. Hence, we believe that to adapt to the changes, it is important for an agency to stay updated with the latest trends and technologies. Because agencies drive the marketing scenario the most.”
This startup is doing wonders and has some amazing clients. They have worked with many brands in many spaces, but their main goal has been to work with brands that cater to the youth and GenZ. Since they are GenZ Fueled, they bring in a fresh and new gen perspective to marketing. Growth Heads has worked with some top brands in Gaming Industry, Web 3.0 Industry, F&B Industry, Entertainment Industry, Fashion Industry, and Travel Industry. Growth is all set to launch some new projects as well cherish the old ones and continue working for them. The future of digital marketing at Growth Heads looks promisingly bright and secure.
