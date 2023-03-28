Global Biopharmaceutical Excipients Market Size Estimated to Reach USD 4.05 Billion in 2032 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Biopharmaceutical Excipients Market Size – USD 2.3 Billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 6.5%, Market Trends – Growing market for biologics and biosimilars

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Major drivers influencing market revenue growth include the demand for biologics and biosimilars, developments in nanotechnology, and increased Research and Development (R&D) expenditures by key market participants.

The global Biopharmaceutical Excipients Market size was USD 2.3 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data.

Biopharmaceutical excipients are substances that are added to drugs and vaccines during the production process to improve their effectiveness, safety, and stability. Rising demand for biologics and biosimilars, which are complex molecules requiring specialised excipients, is driving market revenue growth. The increased prevalence of chronic illnesses such as cancer, diabetes, and autoimmune disorders is driving biologics demand and boosting the industry. Paraphrase this fluently, without plagiarism.

Nanotechnology advancements are also assisting the company's growth. Nanotechnology-based excipients are being developed to improve medication bioavailability and the drug delivery mechanism. Furthermore, the development of multifunctional excipients, which can be used for a variety of functions such as enhancing solubility, stabilising, and modifying drug release, is boosting market revenue growth.

Furthermore, the market for biopharmaceutical excipients is expected to be innovative as major industry participants increase their R&D spending. Excipients that are safer, more effective, and less harmful to the environment are currently being developed. For example, as more natural and renewable excipients are utilised, the need for cellulose-based excipients that are biodegradable, non-toxic, and sustainable is increasing.

Laws and government efforts are also influencing market revenue growth. The US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) have issued guidelines and rules on the use of excipients in the manufacture of medicines and vaccines. This encourages the development of safe and efficient excipients, as well as a strong demand for excipients of exceptional quality and regulatory compliance.

The demand for oral solid dosage forms is driving market revenue growth. Orally Disintegrating Tablets (ODTs) and other flavorful solid dose forms are becoming increasingly popular. The development of excipients that can improve the flavour, texture, and stability of ODTs and other solid dosage forms is likely to fuel market revenue growth.

Some of the prominent players profiled in the global biopharmaceutical excipients market include BASF SE, Roquette Freres, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., Merck KGaA, Croda International Plc, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Evonik Industries AG, Lubrizol Corporation, Innophos Holdings Inc., and DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

• In 2022, the segment for organic chemicals had the biggest revenue share. One of the main drivers propelling the organic chemicals segment's revenue growth is the rising demand for novel drug delivery methods and the requirement for excipients that can effectively improve the bioavailability and stability of biopharmaceutical products. In the biopharmaceutical sector, excipients such sugars, polyols, and amino acids are often employed. These excipients are well recognised for enhancing the solubility, bioavailability, and stability of pharmaceuticals. They can also function as viscosity modifiers, tonicity adjusters, and bulking agents, among other things. Demand for organic chemicals has increased as a result of rising biopharmaceutical demand, and this trend is anticipated to continue during the projection period.

• In 2022, the pharmaceutical businesses segment had the highest revenue share. Growing need for innovative medication formulations and rising demand for biopharmaceuticals are two of the primary drivers driving the segment's revenue growth. Pharmaceutical businesses are the major end users of biopharmaceutical excipients. These companies require a wide range of excipients in order to manufacture biopharmaceutical products such as biosimilars, vaccines, and monoclonal antibodies. Excipient demand has increased as a result of expanding biopharmaceutical demand, and this trend is expected to continue over the projection period.

• In 2022, the North American market accounted for the greatest revenue share. Leading pharmaceutical businesses, a solid healthcare system, and rising use of biopharmaceutical products are all contributing to the region's market's revenue growth. Also, the region's quickly expanding biopharmaceutical sector, which is supported by supportive regulatory policies and rising R&D spending, is anticipated to fuel market revenue growth.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global biopharmaceutical excipients market on the basis of Product Type Outlook, End-use Outlook, and Regional Outlook:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022 - 2032)

Organic Chemicals

Inorganic Chemicals

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022 - 2032)

Pharmaceutical Firms

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

University & Research Institutes

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

