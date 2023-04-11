GO Markets named the Best Global Forex Broker 2023 - Mauritius for all-inclusive international trading services

GO Markets Pty Ltd, Best Global Forex Broker 2023 - Mauritius GO Markets has been announced as one of the top global Forex brands, for its consistent world-class customer support and innovative services.

Our dedicated and expert customer service team has garnered several accolades from across the globe. We are committed to our global leadership for customer service and education programmes.” — Soyeb Rangwala, GO Markets Director

SINGAPORE, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- GO Markets Pty Ltd, the global online trading provider, has been judged as the ‘Best Global Forex Broker 2023 - Mauritius’ by World Business Outlook. Since 2006, GO Markets has been the globally recognized industry leader in financial services.

World Business Outlook has found that GO Markets delivers top-class services, competitive trading fees, and low spreads to its global clients and has been approved by investors and market players.

Today, GO Markets is a top-rated global broker, offering 1000+ tradable CFD instruments including Forex, Shares, Indices, Metals, and Commodities. GO Markets is regulated by the top financial regulatory bodies like ASIC, FSC Mauritius, FSA Seychelles, CySEC, and SCA (UAE). GO Markets clients can access a wide range of trading platforms like Metatrader 4, Metatrader 5, cTrader, and more.

Ujal Nair, Editor of World Business Outlook commented, “Our extensive research has shown us that GO Markets is the first choice for trading for many new and experienced traders across the globe. It has achieved this through its brilliant 24/7 customer support and expert advisors who not only analyze the markets and trading signals but also develop the most beneficial contracts for its clients. We are grateful to GO Markets for having participated in our annual awards ceremony and we are equally honored to bestow this title to the brilliant team of GO Markets.”

Soyeb Rangwala, Director of GO Markets expressed his gratitude after winning the title and commented, “We are proud of our dedicated and expert customer service team who have garnered several accolades from across the globe. GO Markets is committed to maintaining its global leadership for customer service and education programmes. After receiving the top ratings for trading ideas and strategies, margin requirements, and account funding/withdrawals, this new recognition from World Business Outlook further boosts our team’s morale and inspires us to dedicate a whole new level of experience for our clients.”

About GO Markets

GO Markets is a regulated and multi-award winning online CFD trading provider, offering 1000+ tradable CFD instruments including Forex, Shares, Indices, Metals, and Commodities. GO Markets began in Australia in 2006 and is widely recognized as Australia’s first MT4 broker. GO Markets has since added MT5, cTrader, mobile trading, and a web-based solution to their trading platform suite. The clients’ trading journey is of the highest importance to GO Markets and as such, GO Markets is committed to continually refining its technology, client support, and education.

https://www.gomarkets.com/en/

About World Business Outlook

World Business Outlook is a Singapore-based business magazine. The website delivers all the latest global financial news and the latest insights, market views and industry talk from across the sectors. The magazine pages adorn the most innovative companies in its sector and opinions from the world's top business leaders.

https://worldbusinessoutlook.com/