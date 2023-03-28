Poe on transfer of domestic flights to NAIA 2

Submit Release
PHILIPPINES, March 28 - Press Release
March 28, 2023

We support the move to maximize the capacity of our airports and bring better comfort to our travellers.

Airport officials and airlines should closely coordinate to ensure a seamless transition that will not disrupt flights, cause delays and inconvenience passengers.

Intensified information dissemination and timely assistance should bem available to the public.

The unfortunate incidents and mishaps especially at NAIA in the recent past have dealt our airports a black eye.

We expect the new terminal assignments can be a genuine showcase of an improved, more efficient airport experience for travellers.

