Law 2.0 Conference Reviews Fake Process Server Scam Offenses

Panelists at the Law 2.0 Conference discussed fake process server scam offenses, their impact on the legal industry, along with preventive measures to stay safe
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The digital revolution has ushered in an era of limitless technological advancements across all industries. However, with technology and the internet at the heart of every primary industry, scammers and fraudulent organizations constantly monitor activities to exploit customers and institutions into giving up sensitive personal and financial information. Law 2.0 Conference’s panel discussion, held on December 19-21, 2022, at Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas, USA, discussed fake process server scam offenses, their impact on customers and organizations, and preventive measures to stay safe from such scams.
The fake process server scams include scammers posing as legitimate process servers or legal professionals to defraud law firms and their clients. A process server refers to someone delivering legal documents, such as subpoenas, to the intended recipients. Fraudulent process servers contact the law firm or client, claiming to be a legitimate process server or legal professional, and inform them that they must deliver legal documents or serve legal papers. The scammers often attach outstanding fees or fines that must be paid before the documents can be served, defrauding the clients and law firms into providing sensitive personal and financial information. Such scammers often use fake websites, email addresses, or phone numbers to add credibility to their claims & clients. Law firms must be vigilant and cautious against such claims, as one of the panelists on the Law 2.0 Conference’s stage emphasized.
Experts at the Law 2.0 Conference reviewed that law firms are negatively affected by fake process server scam offenses as they lose money to the scammer if they pay for services that were never provided. They may also suffer reputational damage if scammers impersonating legitimate law firms exploit their clients. On the other hand, clients are subject to heavy financial losses if defrauded by such scams. Moreover, fake process server scams use clients for financial purposes and target their personal information, such as social security and credit card numbers, possibly leading to identity theft.
To combat these scams, the attorneys first and foremost encourage reviewing any sources claiming to be process servers. This can be done by asking for identification, checking credentials, or contacting the relevant court or agency to confirm the validity of the process server. Additionally, education and awareness can be critical when preventing fraud, suggests leaders at the Law 2.0 Conference. Finally, vigilant reporting of suspicious activity can help solidify prevention measures against fake process server scams.
In order to protect clients and law firms, the legal industry recognizes the need to implement strict measures to prevent such scam offenses. Technological advances allowing for tighter verification methods and widespread education of clients and organizations are a step in the right direction. To stay current on more such trends and ongoing challenges in the industry, prioritize being a part of global law conferences in 2023, such as the Law 2.0 Conference scheduled in the USA!
