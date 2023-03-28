Submit Release
AIESEC Eastern Mediterranean Held Annual Congress in İskele

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) representative, AIESEC Eastern Mediterranean, held its annual local congress on 18-19 March  this year. AIESEC Turkey Outgoing Side Global Volunteer Director Meryem Rana Yurtçiçek also attended the congress, which was held at the İskele Municipality Atatürk Cultural Center between 10:00 am and 9:00 p.m. A statement made by AIESEC Eastern Mediterranean regarding the aims of the congress reads as “We aim to introduce the AIESEC culture to our new members, to enable them to get to know each other, to educate themselves on the subjects they are responsible for at AIESEC, to expand the vision of our members with the speakers we bring, to provide soft and hard skills training and to prepare them for the goals we plan to achieve throughout the year.”

The statement continued as follows: “59 AIESEC members attended the biggest local congress of recent years, lasted two days and held with the strong support of EMU. After the congress, which had many colorful main moments, was completed, the only branch of our island continued its activities rapidly and succeeded in increasing the number of students with whom it arranged internship abroad to three in March. We continue to work on different projects, events and seminars. You can visit our office at EMU or stop by our stands at universities to follow up on opportunities.”

Eastern Mediterranean University

